CHINA

Virus found on ice cream

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was found on ice cream produced in the country’s east, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, the government has said. Daqiaodao Food Co in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, the city government said in a statement. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream. Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas. The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

PHILIPPINES

China to donate vaccines

China is to donate 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country and vowed to accelerate infrastructure investment in the Southeast Asian nation. The pledge was made by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Saturday during meetings with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin and President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, according to statements from Duterte’s office and the Department of Foreign Affairs. “The recovery of nations sits on the back of stronger economies,” Duterte said. “China plays a very key role in reviving our region’s economy. Let us do all we can to revive economic activities between the Philippines and China.”

AFGHANISTAN

Two judges assassinated

Gunmen yesterday shot dead two female judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country’s capital, Kabul, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation. The attack on the judges happened as they were driving to their office in a court vehicle, Supreme Court spokesman Ahmad Fahim Qaweem said. “Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem told reporters. There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added. Kabul police confirmed the attack.

MEXICO

Ex-cardinal’s post flagged

Facebook has placed a warning screen over a rambling chat by retired Mexican cardinal Juan Sandoval Iniguez in which he claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain a satanic microchip. The screen warns viewers: “This post repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact checkers say is false.” In the video, Sandoval Iniguez refers to “the chip that they are planning to put in the vaccine to control you, it is the mark of the beast.” The video is titled: “The plot to impose a new world order without Christ.”

UNITED STATES

‘Halloween House’ torched

Members of the Church of Satan are grieving the destruction of a historic “Halloween House” north of New York City that authorities have said was set ablaze last week by an unidentified arsonist. The historic home, built in 1900, served as an Addams Family-style hub for local adherents of the religion, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported. One member of the church likened the arson to a terrorist attack. “Everybody’s in shock and everyone in the neighborhood is worried,” the member, who goes by the name Isis Vermouth, told the newspaper. “Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us.”