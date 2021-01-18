CHINA
Virus found on ice cream
The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was found on ice cream produced in the country’s east, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, the government has said. Daqiaodao Food Co in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, the city government said in a statement. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream. Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas. The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.
PHILIPPINES
China to donate vaccines
China is to donate 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country and vowed to accelerate infrastructure investment in the Southeast Asian nation. The pledge was made by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Saturday during meetings with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin and President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, according to statements from Duterte’s office and the Department of Foreign Affairs. “The recovery of nations sits on the back of stronger economies,” Duterte said. “China plays a very key role in reviving our region’s economy. Let us do all we can to revive economic activities between the Philippines and China.”
AFGHANISTAN
Two judges assassinated
Gunmen yesterday shot dead two female judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country’s capital, Kabul, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation. The attack on the judges happened as they were driving to their office in a court vehicle, Supreme Court spokesman Ahmad Fahim Qaweem said. “Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem told reporters. There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added. Kabul police confirmed the attack.
MEXICO
Ex-cardinal’s post flagged
Facebook has placed a warning screen over a rambling chat by retired Mexican cardinal Juan Sandoval Iniguez in which he claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain a satanic microchip. The screen warns viewers: “This post repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact checkers say is false.” In the video, Sandoval Iniguez refers to “the chip that they are planning to put in the vaccine to control you, it is the mark of the beast.” The video is titled: “The plot to impose a new world order without Christ.”
UNITED STATES
‘Halloween House’ torched
Members of the Church of Satan are grieving the destruction of a historic “Halloween House” north of New York City that authorities have said was set ablaze last week by an unidentified arsonist. The historic home, built in 1900, served as an Addams Family-style hub for local adherents of the religion, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported. One member of the church likened the arson to a terrorist attack. “Everybody’s in shock and everyone in the neighborhood is worried,” the member, who goes by the name Isis Vermouth, told the newspaper. “Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us.”
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most of the new infections were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed yesterday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the country, compared