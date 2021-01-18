Mexico publishes mostly blacked-out investigation into exonerated general

AP, MEXICO CITY





One day after Mexico angered US officials by publishing an entire 751-page US case file against former Mexican secretary of defense Salvador Cienfuegos, the Mexican prosecutors who exonerated him released their own version — but with so many pages wholly blacked out it was almost impossible to tell what they had found.

The report released yesterday by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office included a 226-page stretch with every page blacked out, followed shortly thereafter by a 275-page stretch of blacked-out pages.

In the few sections with less redacting, all names and images were blacked out.

The officials appeared to be struggling to control the damage to the reputation of the justice system after prosecutors took just five days to completely absolve retired general Cienfuegos of US allegations, backed by years of investigation, that he aided drug traffickers in return for bribes.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday dismissed the US case as “fabricated,” and his government released the documentation US prosecutors sent when they released Cienfuegos as a diplomatic concession to Mexico and sent him to face investigation at home.

The US Department of Justice said releasing the full report of evidence violated a legal assistance treaty and called into question whether the US can continue to share information.

That further embittered security relations strained by the Mexican government’s decision to restrict US agents and remove their immunity even after Cienfuegos was returned home.

Lopez Obrador said that while many Mexicans see US courts as “the good judges, flawless ... in this case, with all respect, those that did this investigation did not act with professionalism.”

In the Mexican report, what little was visible appeared to have involved asking the army to probe whether the accusations were credible, and relying on what Cienfuegos officially declared in income.

For example, one of the few legible documents is a report by an army communications officer — name redacted — saying that no army BlackBerries had been officially assigned to Cienfuegos or anyone else.

The 751-page file that US authorities shared with Mexico consists largely of intercepted BlackBerry messenger exchanges between since-slain traffickers describing dealings with a person they identify as Cienfuegos, often referring to him by the nickname “The Godfather.”

The released US documents include purported intercepted text messages between the leader of the H-2 cartel based in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit and a top aide, who allegedly served as go-between with the general.