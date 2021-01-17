World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Death row inmate executed

The administration of President Donald Trump on Friday carried out its 13th federal execution since July last year, an unprecedented run that concluded just five days before the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden — an opponent of the federal death penalty. Dustin Higgs, convicted in the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge in 1996, was the third to receive a lethal injection this week at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Trump’s Department of Justice resumed federal executions last year following a 17-year hiatus. No president in more than 120 years had overseen as many federal executions. Higgs, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:23am.

BELGIUM

Owner sleeps inside cafe

A fed-up cafe owner is sleeping in her premises with little food, in protest of the months-long shutdown of her sector to curb the spread of COVID-19. “To remain like this, without working, losing everything — every day to see you’re losing a little bit more — it’s hard,” Christelle Carion told reporters as she sat on the edge of her bed, set up beside the bar. The 48-year-old has been holed up in the closed Amon Nos Autes cafe in the eastern village of Pepinster since Tuesday, to draw attention to the ordeal that she and other owners in the bar and restaurant sector are going through. They have been ordered shut since Oct. 19 last year to counter the second coronavirus wave sweeping Europe, after having been closed for three months for the first wave early last year.

GUATEMALA

Migrants cross border

At least 4,500 Honduran migrants on Friday night pushed past police and crossed into Guatemala, passing the first hurdle of a journey north they hope will take them to a better life in the US. The crowd of men, women and children — many wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic — pushed their way past police and border gates dividing the two countries at the town of El Florido. A Guatemalan police official said the police force had let the migrants cross, as there were many families with children in the crowd and that using tear gas at night could have resulted in casualties.

AUSTRALIA

Pigeon spared from death

A pigeon due to be put down after apparently flying across the Pacific was spared the death sentence on Friday, after a leg tag identifying it as belonging to a US bird organization was declared a fake. The tag suggested it had lost its way during a race in Alabama and flown more than 13,000km to Melbourne — thereby falling foul of strict quarantine regulations forbidding the importation of live animals or birds.

AFGHANISTAN

Insider attack kills 12

Two Taliban fighters who had infiltrated a base of pro-government militiamen killed 12 of them, officials and the insurgent group said yesterday. The nighttime attack at a post manned by the militiamen occurred in Ghorian District of the western Herat Province late on Friday, district Governor Farhad Khademi told reporters. “Twelve pro-government militiamen were killed in the Taliban attack in Ghorian District last night,” he said. Herat provincial council member Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri confirmed the attack and said it was carried out by two Taliban fighters who had infiltrated the base. “The militiamen were dining when the attack happened,” he said.