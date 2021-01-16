World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Presidential ‘adviser’ jailed

A Texas pastor and former spiritual adviser to two US presidents has been sentenced to six years in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars. Kirbyjon Caldwell, 67, was sentenced on Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and Gregory Smith were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston’s Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. He had been a spiritual adviser to former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Federal prosecutors said that Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about US$3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds. The bonds were reportedly issued by the former Republic of China government that lost power to the Chinese Communist Party in 1949. The bonds are not recognized by the Chinese government and have no investment value.

UNITED STATES

Blue Origin test successful

Blue Origin on Thursday launched a new capsule into space to test all the astronaut perks before people strap in. The flight with dummy “Mannequin Skywalker” lasted 10 minutes and reached 106km above Texas. Both the New Shepard rocket and the capsule landed successfully. It was the 14th flight to the fringes of space for a New Shepard rocket. The first was in 2015. “The success of this flight puts us one really big step closer to flying astronauts,” launch commentator Ariane Cornell said from the company’s headquarters in Kent, Washington. “There’s going to be a lot of fun ahead in 2021.” Blue Origin plans to launch paying passengers — tourists, scientists and professional astronauts — on brief hops over a remote desert in Texas.

UNITED STATES

Crash leaves bus dangling

A bus in New York City on Thursday careened off a road and was left dangling from an overpass in a crash that caused serious injuries to the driver, police said. The vehicle, an articulated bus, crashed just after 11pm at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways. Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front resting on the highway ramp below. Eight passengers suffered minor to non-life threatening injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.

MEXICO

Ex-minister exonerated

Prosecutors on Thursday exonerated a former defense minister who was arrested in the US on drug trafficking charges and sent home to face a possible trial. The attorney general’s office said that it would take no action against retired general Salvador Cienfuegos, whose surprise arrest at a Los Angeles airport in October last year had sparked diplomatic tensions. It said prosecutors had concluded that Cienfuegos “never had any meeting with the members of the criminal organization investigated by the US authorities.” Prosecutors said that there was also no evidence that the retired general “had issued any order to favor” criminals or “obtained illegal income.” Cienfuegos was accused by the US of conspiring to produce and distribute “thousands of kilograms” of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. The retired general, nicknamed “The Godfather,” had faced a possible life sentence in the US if convicted of the drug trafficking and money laundering charges, which he denied.

AUSTRALIA

Pigeon’s band a fake: expert

A pigeon that Australia declared a biosecurity risk might receive a reprieve after a US bird organization declared its identifying leg band a fake. The band suggested the bird found in a Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 was a racing pigeon that had left the US state of Oregon, 13,000km away, two months earlier. Deone Roberts, sport development manager for the Oklahoma-based American Racing Pigeon Union, yesterday said the band was a fake with a number belonging to a blue bar pigeon in the US, which is not the bird pictured in Australia. “It definitely has a home in Australia and not the US,” Roberts said. “Somebody needs to look at that band and then understand that the bird is not from the US. They do not need to kill him,” she added. Counterfeiting bird bands is “happening more and more,” she said. “People coming into the hobby unknowingly buy that.”

PAKISTAN

Policemen fired over fire

Authorities sacked a local police chief and 11 policemen for failing to protect a Hindu temple that was set on fire and demolished last month by a mob led by hundreds of supporters of a radical Islamist party, police said yesterday. The policemen were fired over “acts of cowardice” and “negligence” for not trying to stop the mob when it attacked the temple, with some having fled the scene. Another 48 policemen were given various punishments following a probe into the attack, the police said in a statement. The punishments come amid government assurances to the Hindu community that the temple in Karak, a town in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, would be rebuilt. Hours after the Dec. 30 attack, authorities arrested about 100 people on charges of participating or provoking the mob to demolish the temple.

PHILIPPINES

Job ‘not for women’: Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year. “My daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity [her] knowing she will have to go through what I am going through,” Duterte said, referring to his daughter Sara by her nickname. “This is not for women. You know, the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a fool here. So ... that is the sad story.” The Philippines has had two female presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Corazon Aquino. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 42, who succeeded her father as mayor of Davao City, came top in an opinion poll that asked people to choose a preferred candidate from a list of possible contenders for the 2022 elections.