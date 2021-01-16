UN rights body to vote on leader after standoff

A ‘MESSY SITUATION’: China and Russia opposed the appointment of the Fiji ambassador over concerns she would be an ‘active’ president, sources said

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The UN Human Rights Council this week is to hold an unprecedented secret ballot to pick its president after China and others blocked a candidate from Fiji considered a rights champion, sources and analysts said.

“There has been a standoff,” said a source close to the council who asked not to be named. “It is a very, very messy situation.”

The dispute could underscore growing jostling in the top UN rights body by countries intent on steering it away from criticizing nations over alleged abuses of individual rights and towards focusing on advances in economic and social rights.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, attends the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s main annual session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 24 last year. Photo: AFP

The council’s presidency rotates each year between regions and is typically agreed upon by consensus within each regional group.

This year, the Asia-Pacific group due to take the helm failed to agree on a candidate — or even on holding a vote within the group.

That means the council, which for the first time in its 15-year history began the year with no president, was yesterday to hold an unprecedented vote among all 47 members.

Sources close to deliberations said that China, Russia and Saudi Arabia and others balked at the widely expected appointment of Fiji’s ambassador, and orchestrated an opposing candidacy.

Among the official objections was that Fiji had presented its candidacy too early, prior to elections of this year’s council members.

However, rights groups said the opposition was likely driven by the Pacific island nation’s outspokenness on rights issues.

“They would say that Fiji is too pro-Western,” said Marc Limon, executive director of think tank Universal Rights Group.

“But I think in reality, their problem is that Fiji is pro-human rights, and has taken strong positions on the council,” he said.

A senior Chinese diplomat rejected allegations that China had opposed Fiji or urged others to do so, insisting this was a “misinterpretation of our position.”

Asking not to be named, the diplomat said that China could “accept any of the three candidates” on the ballot.

Russian and Saudi Arabian representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

The Asia-Pacific group had been expected last month to anoint Fiji’s ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, who served as vice president last year and was long the only candidate in the race.

Just days before the expected announcement on Dec. 7, Bahrain announced the candidacy of its ambassador, Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri.

“We understand ... that Bahrain came forward after being encouraged by states including China, Saudi Arabia and Russia,” said Phil Lynk, head of the International Service for Human Rights.

While the standoff over a largely procedural position might seem surprising, he said there appeared to be concern that Fiji’s strong stance on a number of issues since joining the council in 2019 might have raised concerns that Khan would be an “active” president.

The president mainly oversees council meetings, but is also in charge of appointing the independent experts who investigate countries’ alleged rights abuses, and can determine how hard to crack down on cases of state intimidation against those who cooperate with the body.

Concerns over a strong council president might also have been exacerbated ahead of a year when the US is expected to return, after outgoing US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, analysts said.