India’s protesting farmers, officials to hold new talks

Reuters, NEW DELHI





The Indian government is to hold new talks with the leaders of tens of thousands of farmers camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for almost two months protesting for the repeal of new agricultural laws that they say threaten their livelihoods.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been urging the farmers to end their protest over the laws introduced in September last year, but the farmers say that they will not relent on their demands, as the bills are designed to benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

Previous rounds of talks have so far failed to mollify tens of thousands of farmers who have been camping out on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.

Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against farm legislation on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi on Thursday last week. Photo: Reuters

Farmers have threatened to further intensify their agitation by marching to New Delhi on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day celebration.

On Tuesday, the Indian Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections.

Raising doubts over the panel’s composition, farmer union leaders have said that they would not appear before the panel.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, one of the four members, has recused himself from the panel.

Mann comes from the northern state of Punjab, one of India’s breadbasket states, and Punjab’s politically influential farmers have been at the vanguard of the agitation against the three laws.

Yesterday, the main opposition Congress party organized protests at state capitals to support farmers’ agitation.