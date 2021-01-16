The Indian government is to hold new talks with the leaders of tens of thousands of farmers camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for almost two months protesting for the repeal of new agricultural laws that they say threaten their livelihoods.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been urging the farmers to end their protest over the laws introduced in September last year, but the farmers say that they will not relent on their demands, as the bills are designed to benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.
Previous rounds of talks have so far failed to mollify tens of thousands of farmers who have been camping out on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.
Photo: Reuters
Farmers have threatened to further intensify their agitation by marching to New Delhi on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day celebration.
On Tuesday, the Indian Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections.
Raising doubts over the panel’s composition, farmer union leaders have said that they would not appear before the panel.
Bhupinder Singh Mann, one of the four members, has recused himself from the panel.
Mann comes from the northern state of Punjab, one of India’s breadbasket states, and Punjab’s politically influential farmers have been at the vanguard of the agitation against the three laws.
Yesterday, the main opposition Congress party organized protests at state capitals to support farmers’ agitation.
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most of the new infections were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed yesterday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the country, compared