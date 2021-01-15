Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the country’s southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, healthcare personnel and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.
An army spokesman denied that there were civilian casualties during the incident on Sunday in the village of Mautu in southwest Cameroon, home to a separatist insurgency.
He called the accusation “propaganda.”
For four years, the army has clashed with Anglophone separatist fighters among the forests and cocoa farms of western Cameroon.
More than 3,000 people have died in the violence, which has intensified since the start of this year.
Sunday’s attack was described to reporters by three villagers who said that they fled into nearby cocoa plantations or cowered at home, while soldiers rifled through their belongings.
They said they saw nine dead people, including a child and an old woman.
None of the dead were separatist fighters, they said.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that it was treating four people from the village, all with gunshot wounds: a young child, two elderly patients and a young woman.
“This incident is the latest in a significant upsurge in violence since the year began,” said Gisa Kohler, the MSF emergency coordinator in southwest Cameroon.
Unverified videos shared by sources with knowledge of the attack showed several dead bodies with gunshot wounds, including a woman and a child laid out on a bamboo stretcher, as well as several young men.
“This is an unconventional conflict,” said human rights lawyer Agbor Balla, who said he confirmed at least eight deaths in Mautu on Sunday, based on his own sources.
“Civilians were killed. It was done by the military. We don’t know if others killed were separatists,” he said.
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most of the new infections were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed yesterday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the country, compared
Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli (馬保力) recalls the sheer volume of Web pages telling him he was a pervert, diseased and in need of treatment — simply because he was gay. “I felt extremely lonely after I became aware of my sexual orientation,” said Ma, at the time a newly minted officer in a small coastal city. Two decades later, the softly spoken 43-year-old now helms Blued, one of the world’s largest dating platforms for gay men. The app went public in July last year with a US$85 million debut on the NASDAQ, a remarkable tech success