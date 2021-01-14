World News Quick Take

Agencies





ESTONIA

PM quits over probe

Prime Minister Juri Ratas yesterday quit over a corruption probe into his party, paving the way for the opposition to build a new coalition that shuts out the current government’s far-right allies. Ratas announced his resignation at about 3am in Tallinn — hours after prosecutors said his Centre Party was suspected of influence-peddling. President Kersti Kaljulaid wasted no time in asking the business friendly Reform Party to form a government, saying the nation’s credibility must be “rebuilt in the eyes of our allies and partners;” and a new administration installed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic damage it is wreaking. “We have no time for delays,” she said. “The government crisis must be solved quickly.”

RUSSIA

Navalny to return home

Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny yesterday said that he would return home from Germany on Sunday, despite the prison service’s latest motion to put him behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from a poisoning with a nerve agent last year that he has blamed on the Kremlin, said that President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. “Putin is stamping his feet demanding to do everything so that I don’t return home,” he wrote on Instagram, pointing at the Federal Penitentiary Service’s appeal to court to replace his suspended sentence with a real one. Navalny said his suspended sentence ended on Dec. 30, adding that the European Court for Human Rights had ruled that his 2014 conviction was unlawful.

FRANCE

Bangladeshi man can stay

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi man with asthma has avoided deportation after his lawyer argued that he risked a severe deterioration in his condition, and possibly premature death, due to the dangerous levels of pollution in his homeland. “To my knowledge, this is the first time a French court has applied the environment as one of its criteria in such a case,” lawyer Ludovic Riviere said. “It decided my client’s life would be endangered by the air quality in Bangladesh.” WHO 2018 figures showed that of the 572,600 Bangladeshi deaths caused by non-infectious disease, 82 percent were due to air pollution. At 12.92 per 100,000, deaths due to asthma in the South Asian country are more than 15 times higher than in France.

UNITED STATES

Norris ‘not at’ Capitol riot

Chuck Norris’ manager says the television star was not at last week’s deadly riot in Washington. A photograph of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. “This is not Chuck Norris,” his manager, Erik Kritzer, said on Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.” While the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris, he said: “Chuck is much more handsome.” Norris backed Trump in 2016.

UNITED STATES

Female inmate executed

A Kansas woman was executed yesterday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the federal government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31am after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

AUSTRALIA

Cheese rebrands over racism

A cheese company called “Coon” is to rebrand to “Cheer” after an Aboriginal rights advocate spent two decades fighting for the racist name to be changed. Saputo Dairy Australia announced the new name yesterday, saying that replacement products would hit supermarket shelves in July. It follows a 20-year campaign by Stephen Hagan to rebrand the product. Although purportedly a reference to a US cheese factory worker, the former name is also an offensive slur for black people. Hagan had petitioned previous company owners over the name, but failed to sway executives until now.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Planned Facebook ban halted

The country would not go ahead with a planned ban on the use of Facebook, but would instead work with the social media firm to address concerns over inflammatory critiques of the government aired on the platform, the Solomon Business Magazine reported yesterday. Minister of Communication and Aviation Peter Shanel Agovaka, a supporter of the ban, told the magazine: “Facebook will not be suspended.” He had previously blamed “abusive language” and “character assassination” of government ministers carried on the platform for the ban. The government was criticized over the effects of its decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

EGYPT

TikTok influencers acquitted

An appeals court on Tuesday acquitted two young women imprisoned for “attacking society’s values” over videos they published on TikTok, a court official said. “The court of appeals accepted the appeal filed by Haneen Hossam and Mawada al-Adham against their imprisonment ... on charges of incitement to debauchery and attacking society’s values,” the official said, asking not to be named. The women had been sentenced to two years in prison in July last year. Hossam had been arrested in April after posting a video on TikTok, telling her 1.3 million subscribers that girls could work with her for money. Al-Adham, who has about 2 million Instagram followers, was arrested in May after publishing satirical videos.

ISRAEL

Protest highlights PM’s trial

Dozens of protesters carrying lit torches, megaphones and national flags gathered at dawn yesterday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence to highlight his corruption trial, which is set to resume next month. It was organized by Crime Minister, one of several groups that have sprung up calling for Netanyahu to resign over the trial and his government’s handling of COVID-19. He was supposed to appear in court yesterday, but the hearing was postponed to Feb. 8 because of a COVID-19 lockdown that heavily restricts public gatherings.

IRAN

Zarif scoffs at al-Qaeda dig

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday dismissed allegations by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Islamic republic had become the new “home base” for al-Qaeda. “No one is fooled,” Zarif wrote on Twitter after Pompeo’s comments. “All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo’s favorite [Middle East] destinations,” he added. “NONE from Iran.” In a speech on Tuesday, Pompeo said: “Al-Qaeda has a new home base. It is the Islamic Republic of Iran.” “I would say Iran is indeed the new Afghanistan — as the key geographic hub for al-Qaeda — but it’s actually worse,” Pompeo added.