The International Space Station on Tuesday bid adieu to 12 bottles of French Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines that spent a year orbiting the world in the name of science.
SpaceX’s Dragon cargo capsule undocked with the wine and vines — and thousands of kilograms of other gear and research, including mice — and aimed for a splashdown last night in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida.
The Atlantic Ocean had been targeted, but poor weather shifted the arrival to Florida’s other side. SpaceX’s supply ships previously parachuted into the Pacific Ocean.
The carefully packed wine — each bottle nestled inside a steel cylinder to prevent breakage — remained corked aboard the orbiting lab.
Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg start-up behind the experiments, wanted the wine to age for an entire year up there.
None of the bottles are to be opened until the end of next month. That is when the company is to pop open a bottle or two. Months of chemical testing is to follow. Researchers are eager to see how space altered the sedimentation and bubbles.
Agricultural science is the primary objective, said company cofounder and chief executive Nicolas Gaume, although he admits it is going to be fun to sample the wine.
“Our goal is to tackle the solution of how we’re going to have an agriculture tomorrow that is both organic and healthy and able to feed humanity, and we think space has the key,” Gaume said from Bordeaux, France.
With climate change, Gaume said agricultural products like grapes would need to adapt to harsher conditions.
Space Cargo hopes to take what is learned by stressing the plants in weightlessness, and turn that into more robust and resilient plants on Earth.
Gaume expects future explorers to the moon and Mars are going to want to enjoy some of Earth’s pleasures.
“Being French, it’s part of life to have some good food and good wine,” he said.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli (馬保力) recalls the sheer volume of Web pages telling him he was a pervert, diseased and in need of treatment — simply because he was gay. “I felt extremely lonely after I became aware of my sexual orientation,” said Ma, at the time a newly minted officer in a small coastal city. Two decades later, the softly spoken 43-year-old now helms Blued, one of the world’s largest dating platforms for gay men. The app went public in July last year with a US$85 million debut on the NASDAQ, a remarkable tech success