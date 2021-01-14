India’s rural landscape is notoriously male-dominated, but thousands of women have become a pillar of the farmer protests blocking roads into New Delhi that have become a huge challenge to the government.
Women of all occupations and ages — from those who tend cattle or toil in the fields, to city professionals and grandmothers in wheelchairs — are braving the freezing winter temperatures in a bid to make the government withdraw market reforms.
“I am fighting for my children and my grandchildren,” said Parminder Kaur, 40, who chants slogans at rallies during the day, then in the evening helps make chapati flatbread and curry to feed the tens of thousands of protesters.
Women have traditionally been the silent backbone of Indian agriculture — working the land without the influence that goes with it. Repeat studies have shown how they suffer from poverty, discrimination and domestic violence.
About 85 percent of women in rural areas have some kind of agricultural activity, yet only 13 percent own land, UK-based charity group Oxfam said.
However, Kaur was visibly proud at the way women were “walking shoulder-to-shoulder” with men to defend rural welfare.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been forced onto the back foot over three laws that allow farmers to sell their produce on the free market, after decades of channeling their wheat and rice through state-run markets with a guaranteed minimum price.
Modi says the reforms will attract badly needed investment to a sector that employs about two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion population, but only contributes about 15 percent to its economy.
However, farmers’ leaders say the changes will lead to a takeover of the agriculture business by Indian conglomerates.
Kaur’s family has about 8,000m2 of land where they grow wheat.
“This land is everything for us, it is like our mother,” she said. “They want to snatch our mother away from us, how can we allow this?”
Ranjana Kumari, who heads the Centre for Social Research, a Delhi-based nonprofit group, said that while women do not own the land, they fear a cut in revenue would badly hit their households.
“When the family income falls, it affects women’s health and wellbeing the most. Less income also means more tension and violence at the hands of men,” she said. “That is why they are angry and vocal about these laws.”
The women’s active participation in the protests has been appreciated by the leaders.
Rana Bhatti, who is from a farming family in Haryana state, said the protests were a way for women to show their strength.
“I feel the time has come for us to take to the front-lines and steer the challenge against this arrogant government,” Bhatti said, as she led a group of women holding flags and placards.
“Looking at the way the women are joining these protests, it makes a statement about their aspirations and the need to be heard. They are saying we won’t take things lying down,” Kumari said.
The farmers’ cause has drawn an urban contingent of female supporters, too.
Dressed casually in jeans and a shawl, Jassi Sangha, 33, is an artist and filmmaker who has been at the protest since it started. She helps bring out a biweekly newspaper for the farmers and organizes education for children in the camp.
Sangha said she was drawn by the protest as soon as she heard about it.
“I left my work and came, we have to fight or we are done,” she said.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli (馬保力) recalls the sheer volume of Web pages telling him he was a pervert, diseased and in need of treatment — simply because he was gay. “I felt extremely lonely after I became aware of my sexual orientation,” said Ma, at the time a newly minted officer in a small coastal city. Two decades later, the softly spoken 43-year-old now helms Blued, one of the world’s largest dating platforms for gay men. The app went public in July last year with a US$85 million debut on the NASDAQ, a remarkable tech success