The EU on Monday said it is looking forward to working with US president-elect Joe Biden on resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal, rejecting Tehran’s accusations that it had aligned with Washington’s sanctions.
“We welcome President-elect Biden’s positive statements on the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and look forward to working with the incoming US administration,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc, using the official name of the deal.
The EU supports “intensive diplomacy with the goal of facilitating a US return to the JCPOA and Iran’s return to full JCPOA implementation,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
Biden, who takes office on Wednesday next week, has said that the US should return to the Iran deal, which it withdrew from in 2018 under US President Donald Trump, who reinstated and increased US sanctions.
Iran from 2019 has increasingly breached its own commitments under the deal, arguing that it had the right to do so under its terms because the US was no longer abiding by it.
Most problematically, last week it restarted enriching uranium to 20 percent, a step just below what is needed to produce material for nuclear weapons.
It has also accused the European signatories — France, Germany and the UK — of going along with the US sanctions, even as their governments defied Trump to keep the deal alive.
Borrell rejected that accusation, saying that “the EU has upheld its JCPOA commitments, including regarding sanctions.”
“Despite the severe challenges to the JCPOA, the EU has continued to work hard to preserve it,” he said.
However, the EU said that Tehran’s 20 percent enrichment was “a very serious development,” with “potentially severe proliferation implications.”
“We urge Iran to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay. Continued full and timely cooperation with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] remains critical,” the statement said.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli (馬保力) recalls the sheer volume of Web pages telling him he was a pervert, diseased and in need of treatment — simply because he was gay. “I felt extremely lonely after I became aware of my sexual orientation,” said Ma, at the time a newly minted officer in a small coastal city. Two decades later, the softly spoken 43-year-old now helms Blued, one of the world’s largest dating platforms for gay men. The app went public in July last year with a US$85 million debut on the NASDAQ, a remarkable tech success