US return to Iran deal welcome: EU

AFP, BRUSSELS





The EU on Monday said it is looking forward to working with US president-elect Joe Biden on resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal, rejecting Tehran’s accusations that it had aligned with Washington’s sanctions.

“We welcome President-elect Biden’s positive statements on the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and look forward to working with the incoming US administration,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc, using the official name of the deal.

The EU supports “intensive diplomacy with the goal of facilitating a US return to the JCPOA and Iran’s return to full JCPOA implementation,” he said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Dec. 16 last year. Photo: Reuters

Biden, who takes office on Wednesday next week, has said that the US should return to the Iran deal, which it withdrew from in 2018 under US President Donald Trump, who reinstated and increased US sanctions.

Iran from 2019 has increasingly breached its own commitments under the deal, arguing that it had the right to do so under its terms because the US was no longer abiding by it.

Most problematically, last week it restarted enriching uranium to 20 percent, a step just below what is needed to produce material for nuclear weapons.

It has also accused the European signatories — France, Germany and the UK — of going along with the US sanctions, even as their governments defied Trump to keep the deal alive.

Borrell rejected that accusation, saying that “the EU has upheld its JCPOA commitments, including regarding sanctions.”

“Despite the severe challenges to the JCPOA, the EU has continued to work hard to preserve it,” he said.

However, the EU said that Tehran’s 20 percent enrichment was “a very serious development,” with “potentially severe proliferation implications.”

“We urge Iran to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay. Continued full and timely cooperation with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] remains critical,” the statement said.