US Vice President Mike Pence has signaled he would spurn demands to immediately oust US President Donald Trump over a deadly riot by the president’s supporters as the two met and agreed to work together for the remainder of Trump’s term, a senior administration official said.
The discussion adds to indications that Trump has no plans to resign before US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday next week.
It was the first time Trump and Pence had spoken since the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Pence was presiding over formal affirmation of his re-election defeat, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo: Reuters
The two men, meeting in the Oval Office, agreed that people who broke into the Capitol do not represent Trump’s “America First” movement and pledged to continue their work on behalf of the nation for the remainder of their term, the official said.
It was a good conversation in which Trump and Pence discussed the week ahead and reflected on the past four years of the administration’s work, the official added.
Democrats in the US House of Representatives are seeking to hold Trump accountable for the riot if Pence fails to act against the president.
Lawmakers on Monday pushed forward with their plans to impeach Trump for a second time, introducing a resolution accusing Trump of “incitement of an insurrection.”
Pence was initially furious at Trump after hundreds of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday last week, disrupting the count of Electoral College votes, and causing the vice president and lawmakers to flee the House and Senate chambers.
The episode raised the prospect that Pence might act to invoke the 25th amendment to the constitution, which allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office — a move encouraged by Democratic members of the US Congress, but Pence has privately dismissed the idea as not feasible, one person familiar with the matter said.
The senior administration official’s account of their meeting appeared to put the matter to rest, and also rule out a presidential resignation.
The US vice president’s office and the team of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows coordinated on the official’s account, people familiar with the matter said.
The official and the people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the meeting was not announced.
House Democrats have introduced a resolution that sets up a vote over impeachment later this week — unless Pence changes his position and ousts Trump.
The chamber is to consider the measure today, according to a schedule released by US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat.
A majority of representatives have signed the resolution, led by US representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu, charging Trump with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol.
It seeks to both remove Trump from the presidency and prevent him from ever holding office again.
Cicilline said that the resolution has enough support to be passed, including some Republicans.
The four-page measure includes an article accusing Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors for “Incitement of Insurrection,” and says that he “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, on Monday told colleagues that he opposes Trump’s impeachment.
“Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Republicans.
