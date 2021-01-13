Karabakh conflict unresolved: Armenia

AFP, MOSCOW





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh was still not resolved, as he met the leader of his country’s archfoe Azerbaijan in Moscow on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the heads of the two former Soviet states for a rare trilateral meeting and urged them to negotiate further steps in a November peace agreement that ended weeks of fierce clashes over the disputed region.

However, Pashinyan insisted that key issues surrounding the conflict were in limbo and needed to be resolved immediately.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks at a news conference in the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan look on. Photo: AFP

“Unfortunately, this conflict is still not settled,” he told reporters after talks in the Kremlin that lasted nearly four hours.

Clashes over the mountainous region broke out in late September last year. More than 6,000 people, including civilians, were killed before a Moscow-brokered peace agreement that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said several issues remained unresolved, including the question of the future status of Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

He also said that the meeting did not render a solution to the “most sensitive and painful question” of prisoners of war.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict “remained in the past.”