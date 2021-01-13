Divers recover black box

AP, JAKARTA





Indonesian Navy divers searching the ocean floor yesterday recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday with 62 people on board.

Television stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.

“The FDR [flight data recorder] has been found,” Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a live TV briefing.

Indonesian Navy divers yesterday move a plastic container, carrying the flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed on Saturday, onto a boat in waters off Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE

It is to be handed over to the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation.

A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the two recorders.

Amid a massive search effort just north of Jakarta where the plane went down, teams have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts, who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

His wife, Aldha Refa, who is also a Sriwijaya Air flight attendant, shared her grief in a series of posts on social media.