World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Hack link to FSB found

The group behind a global cyberespionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said yesterday. Investigators at Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said the “backdoor” used to compromise up to 18,000 customers of US software maker SolarWinds closely resembled malware tied to a hacking group known as “Turla,” which Estonian authorities have said operates on behalf of the Kremlin’s FSB security service. The findings are the first publicly available evidence to support assertions by the US that Moscow orchestrated the hack, which compromised a raft of sensitive federal agencies and is among the most ambitious cyber operations ever disclosed. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. The FSB did not respond to a request for comment. Kaspersky head of global research and analysis Costin Raiu said there were three distinct similarities between the SolarWinds backdoor and a hacking tool called “Kazuar” used by Turla. They included the way both pieces of malware attempted to obscure their functions from security analysts, how the hackers identified their victims, and the formula used to calculate periods when the viruses lay dormant in an effort to avoid detection, he said. “One such finding could be dismissed,” Raiu said. “Two things definitely make me raise an eyebrow. Three is more than a coincidence.”

INDIA

Soldier returned to China

The Indian military yesterday said it had handed back a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier captured near a disputed Himalayan border. “The PLA soldier who had been apprehended on Jan. 8, 2021, has been handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10:10am today,” the army said in a statement. China on Saturday had called for the man’s swift return. The soldier had been apprehended south of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, an Indian official said.

KYRGYZSTAN

Ex-inmate wins presidency

A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew then-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov in October last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday’s election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide 79 percent victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. Zhaparov, who was imprisoned in 2017 on conviction of involvement in the kidnapping of a regional governor, spearheaded Jeenbekov’s removal from office.

FRANCE

Gardens for Champs-Elysees

The famed Champs-Elysees is to be given a green makeover to transform it into what Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Sunday would be an “extraordinary garden.” She told the Journal du Dimanche that the greening would take place in stages. First the car-clogged Place de la Concorde square at the bottom of the throughfare — scheduled to be completed before the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 — and then the whole of the avenue. A lobbying group pushing for the project said it was “delighted with this announcement and welcomes the decision by the mayor’s office which appears to want to make the makeover of the Champs-Elysees one its main urban projects of this decade.” The plan is in keeping with other efforts by the Socialist mayor to create green spaces in the densely populated city. She has also led efforts to reduce traffic in the capital.

MEXICO

UK strain case confirmed

The new strain of COVID-19 first detected in the UK has been confirmed in Mexico for the first time, health officials in northern Tamaulipas state said on Sunday. A 56-year-old man who flew on Dec. 29 from Mexico City to Matamoros, just south of the US-Mexico border, tested positive for the strain, Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Gloria Molina said. He was described as an “international traveler,” but his name and nationality were not disclosed.

RUSSIA

Reported cases top 3.4m

The government yesterday reported 23,315 new COVID-19 cases, including 4,646 in Moscow, taking the national tally — the world’s fourth-highest — to 3,425,269 since the pandemic began. Authorities also confirmed 436 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 62,273. Moscow on Sunday confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 strain first detected in the UK. One person returning to Russia from the UK was found to have been infected with the new strain, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing head Anna Popova told state-run television.

PHILIPPINES

Government to vaccinate all

The government aims to vaccinate its entire population of more than 100 million people by 2023, officials said yesterday. The vaccine rollout might start as early as next month, although the bulk of the inoculations would begin in the second half of this year, Philippine Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force COVID-19, said at a Senate hearing. The government is finalizing supply deals with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and others, he said.