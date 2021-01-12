RUSSIA
Hack link to FSB found
The group behind a global cyberespionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said yesterday. Investigators at Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said the “backdoor” used to compromise up to 18,000 customers of US software maker SolarWinds closely resembled malware tied to a hacking group known as “Turla,” which Estonian authorities have said operates on behalf of the Kremlin’s FSB security service. The findings are the first publicly available evidence to support assertions by the US that Moscow orchestrated the hack, which compromised a raft of sensitive federal agencies and is among the most ambitious cyber operations ever disclosed. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. The FSB did not respond to a request for comment. Kaspersky head of global research and analysis Costin Raiu said there were three distinct similarities between the SolarWinds backdoor and a hacking tool called “Kazuar” used by Turla. They included the way both pieces of malware attempted to obscure their functions from security analysts, how the hackers identified their victims, and the formula used to calculate periods when the viruses lay dormant in an effort to avoid detection, he said. “One such finding could be dismissed,” Raiu said. “Two things definitely make me raise an eyebrow. Three is more than a coincidence.”
INDIA
Soldier returned to China
The Indian military yesterday said it had handed back a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier captured near a disputed Himalayan border. “The PLA soldier who had been apprehended on Jan. 8, 2021, has been handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10:10am today,” the army said in a statement. China on Saturday had called for the man’s swift return. The soldier had been apprehended south of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, an Indian official said.
KYRGYZSTAN
Ex-inmate wins presidency
A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew then-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov in October last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday’s election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide 79 percent victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. Zhaparov, who was imprisoned in 2017 on conviction of involvement in the kidnapping of a regional governor, spearheaded Jeenbekov’s removal from office.
FRANCE
Gardens for Champs-Elysees
The famed Champs-Elysees is to be given a green makeover to transform it into what Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Sunday would be an “extraordinary garden.” She told the Journal du Dimanche that the greening would take place in stages. First the car-clogged Place de la Concorde square at the bottom of the throughfare — scheduled to be completed before the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 — and then the whole of the avenue. A lobbying group pushing for the project said it was “delighted with this announcement and welcomes the decision by the mayor’s office which appears to want to make the makeover of the Champs-Elysees one its main urban projects of this decade.” The plan is in keeping with other efforts by the Socialist mayor to create green spaces in the densely populated city. She has also led efforts to reduce traffic in the capital.
MEXICO
UK strain case confirmed
The new strain of COVID-19 first detected in the UK has been confirmed in Mexico for the first time, health officials in northern Tamaulipas state said on Sunday. A 56-year-old man who flew on Dec. 29 from Mexico City to Matamoros, just south of the US-Mexico border, tested positive for the strain, Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Gloria Molina said. He was described as an “international traveler,” but his name and nationality were not disclosed.
RUSSIA
Reported cases top 3.4m
The government yesterday reported 23,315 new COVID-19 cases, including 4,646 in Moscow, taking the national tally — the world’s fourth-highest — to 3,425,269 since the pandemic began. Authorities also confirmed 436 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 62,273. Moscow on Sunday confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 strain first detected in the UK. One person returning to Russia from the UK was found to have been infected with the new strain, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing head Anna Popova told state-run television.
PHILIPPINES
Government to vaccinate all
The government aims to vaccinate its entire population of more than 100 million people by 2023, officials said yesterday. The vaccine rollout might start as early as next month, although the bulk of the inoculations would begin in the second half of this year, Philippine Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force COVID-19, said at a Senate hearing. The government is finalizing supply deals with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and others, he said.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.