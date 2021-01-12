As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the US Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off duty.
Fire departments in Florida and New York have also said that they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members might have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as the US Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, on Sunday said that it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an “event” in Washington on Wednesday while off duty.
“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees, but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” the department said in a statement, adding that it had notified the federal authorities.
Five people lost their lives, including a Capitol Hill police officer, when supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the formal recognition of Trump’s election loss to US president-elect Joe Biden.
Dozens of people have been criminally charged, and the FBI has sought help from the public to identify more participants.
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said that it also placed two officers on administrative leave while an investigation takes place into any role they might have played in the chaos that unfolded on the other side of the country.
“If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the US Capitol, I will immediately terminate them,” SPD Interim Chief Adrian Diaz said in a statement.
The New York City Fire Department said that it provided information to the FBI after receiving “anonymous allegations” that some of its members, active or retired, were present during the rioting in the nation’s capital.
In Florida, the Sanford Fire Department said that it had placed one of its firefighters on administrative leave and was investigating after a photograph and video emerged online that appeared to show him among the mob.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.