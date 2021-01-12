US Capitol Riot: Off-duty firefighters, police investigated over riot involvement

Reuters





As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the US Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off duty.

Fire departments in Florida and New York have also said that they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members might have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as the US Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, on Sunday said that it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an “event” in Washington on Wednesday while off duty.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees, but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” the department said in a statement, adding that it had notified the federal authorities.

Five people lost their lives, including a Capitol Hill police officer, when supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the formal recognition of Trump’s election loss to US president-elect Joe Biden.

Dozens of people have been criminally charged, and the FBI has sought help from the public to identify more participants.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said that it also placed two officers on administrative leave while an investigation takes place into any role they might have played in the chaos that unfolded on the other side of the country.

“If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the US Capitol, I will immediately terminate them,” SPD Interim Chief Adrian Diaz said in a statement.

The New York City Fire Department said that it provided information to the FBI after receiving “anonymous allegations” that some of its members, active or retired, were present during the rioting in the nation’s capital.

In Florida, the Sanford Fire Department said that it had placed one of its firefighters on administrative leave and was investigating after a photograph and video emerged online that appeared to show him among the mob.