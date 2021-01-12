US Capitol Riot: Marriott, BlueCross halt donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden

Reuters, WASHINGTON and NEW YORK





Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) on Sunday said that they would suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against certifying US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory last week.

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

BCBSA, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare coverage for one in three Americans, said that “in light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

JPMorgan Chase said it would pause all contributions from its political action committee for at least the next six months, adding that “the focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later.”

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave US$1,000 to the campaign of US Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican.

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united,” wrote Candi Wolff, executive vice president of Citigroups’s global government affairs team.