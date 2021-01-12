Spanish struggling under record snowfall and ice

MESS IN MADRID: The capital’s main wholesale market, schools and most of its main services were closed yesterday, but the subway was still running

AP, MADRID





The Spanish capital yesterday was trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralyzed large parts of central Spain over the weekend.

With a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday and frost freezing much of the snow, which reached more than 50cm in some urban areas, authorities called on people to avoid all but essential trips out of their homes.

Nearly 700 roads remain affected throughout Spain, with winter tires or chains needed on roughly half of them, transit authority DGT said.

Municipal workers yesterday work to clear snow from the playgound of a public school in Arroyo de la Encomienda, Valladolid, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE

In Madrid, authorities called on citizens to avoid using the few lanes that civil protection and military battalions, aided by snowplows and bulldozers, have managed to clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Much of the city’s main services remained closed yesterday, including the main wholesale market, although some supermarkets and newsstands opened for the first time in three days.

Residents, some with crampons and hiking sticks, could be seen warily trying to make their way on snow hardened into ice before disappearing into subway stations, as the underground train system became the only viable way to commute to work.

Commuter trains in Madrid and the high-speed railway between Barcelona and Madrid would resume later in the day, the national railway company Renfe said.

Schools were closed in the regions of Castilla La Mancha, Madrid and many other areas of Spain.