The Spanish capital yesterday was trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralyzed large parts of central Spain over the weekend.
With a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday and frost freezing much of the snow, which reached more than 50cm in some urban areas, authorities called on people to avoid all but essential trips out of their homes.
Nearly 700 roads remain affected throughout Spain, with winter tires or chains needed on roughly half of them, transit authority DGT said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In Madrid, authorities called on citizens to avoid using the few lanes that civil protection and military battalions, aided by snowplows and bulldozers, have managed to clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles.
Much of the city’s main services remained closed yesterday, including the main wholesale market, although some supermarkets and newsstands opened for the first time in three days.
Residents, some with crampons and hiking sticks, could be seen warily trying to make their way on snow hardened into ice before disappearing into subway stations, as the underground train system became the only viable way to commute to work.
Commuter trains in Madrid and the high-speed railway between Barcelona and Madrid would resume later in the day, the national railway company Renfe said.
Schools were closed in the regions of Castilla La Mancha, Madrid and many other areas of Spain.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.