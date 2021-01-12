Divers hunt for Indonesian plane’s black boxes

AFP and AP, JAKARTA





Indonesian divers searched waters off Jakarta yesterday for black boxes from a passenger jet that crashed on Saturday with 62 people aboard, as investigators took up the grim task of identifying victims’ remains.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta during heavy rain and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains, but no sign of survivors.

Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta’s coast.

Members of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee yesterday inspect some of the debris from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 that has been brought to Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. The plane crashed on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Jakarta International Airport for Pontianak, West Kalimantan Province. Photo: EPA-EFE

Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.

When found, they will be transported to port and handed to the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee overseeing the crash investigation.

More than a dozen helicopters, 53 navy ships and 20 boats, and 2,600 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday and have found parts of the plane in the water at a depth of 23m, leading rescuers to continue searching the area.

Television footage showed landing gear, wheels and a jet engine among the parts found, while other rescuers brought at least 18 body bags containing human remains to a police hospital in eastern Jakarta for the identification process.

Underwater photographs supplied by the Indonesian navy showed a sea floor littered with wreckage.

Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency chief Bagus Puruhito said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment were looking for an identified target beneath 20m of seabed mud.

The committee’s investigator, Nurcahyo Utomo, said that his team is still examining radar data on the plane’s movements and interviewed the air traffic officers who were in charge of controlling the crashed flight.

He said that Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau will help his committee in searching for the black boxes and the US National Transportation Safety Board would join in investigating the crash.