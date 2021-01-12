PRC denies use of coercive birth measures in Xinjiang

AP, BEIJING





A Chinese official yesterday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.”

Xu Guixiang (徐貴相), a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.”

“The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the Han population,” Xu said. “As for the so-called forcing ethnic minority women in Xinjiang to wear IUDs, or undergo tubal ligations or abortions, it is even more malign.”

Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, center, sits in front of a slide denying claims of genocide in Xinjiang during a news conference in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

An Associated Press investigation in June last year found that the Chinese government was forcing draconian birth control measures on Uighurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including IUD fittings, contraceptives, and even abortions and sterilizations.

The measures are backed by the threat of detention, with parents with three or more children swept into camps and prisons if they are unable to pay massive fines.

As a result, the birth rate in Xinjiang’s minority regions plummeted by more than 60 percent in just three years, even as Beijing eases birth restrictions on the Han population ahead of a looming demographic crisis.

Twitter took down the embassy’s Thursday tweet following protests by groups that accuse Beijing of seeking to eradicate Uighur culture.

Users complained the tweet was a violation of rules set by Twitter, which is blocked in China, along with Facebook and other US social media platforms.

“China’s fascist government is now openly admitting and celebrating its use of concentration camps, forced labor, forced sterilizations and abortions, and other forms of torture to eliminate an ethnic and religious minority,” Council on American-Islamic Relations national executive director Nihad Awad said in an e-mailed statement.

China has been waging a years-long campaign against what it calls terrorism and religious fanaticism in Xinjiang and the embassy’s tweet referenced those policies.

“Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated, and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines,” it said.

The tweet cited a study by Li Xiaoxia (李曉霞), a Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences researcher who has asserted that the birth control measures in Xinjiang are voluntary.

Li’s papers in past few years laid the theoretical foundations for justifying mass birth control measures. In one 2017 paper, Li said having many children was a sign of “religious extremism and ethnic separatism.”

Li worried that predominantly minority districts were breeding grounds for terrorism, calling it “a big political risk.”

Yesterday’s news conference was the latest attempt by Beijing to deflect rising international criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, particularly over alleged forced labor and the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and others in prison-like centers for political indoctrination.

Elijan Anayat, another regional government spokesperson, said all those at the centers had “graduated” as of October 2019, countering reports that China continues to expand the system.

“With the help of the government, they have achieved stable employment, improved the quality of life and lived a normal life,” Anayat said. “At present, there is no education and training center in Xinjiang.”

In related news, British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab is to due tomorrow to address concerns over UK complicity in the use of forced labor in Xinjiang with more requirements on companies that buy goods there and possible sanctions on Chinese officials believed to be instrumental in the abuse.

Proposals released by Raab could include fines if companies fail to meet commitments to show due diligence in their supply chains. A proposal for a total ban on cotton from the province is thought not to be feasible.

The measures due to be announced by Raab and British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss in the House of Commons come as the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, backed by former British foreign secretaries, prepares to demand the government do more to challenge China over forced labor in Xinjiang.

Ministers are expected to extend the number of organizations subject to reporting obligations under the Modern Slavery Act; introduce binding rules on the content, timing and publication of modern slavery statements; and propose a single enforcement body to oversee compliance.

Additional reporting by the Guardian