Virus Outbreak: Virus rules tightened in province outside Beijing

CHANGING DISEASE: Japan meanwhile said it found a new COVID-19 variant in people arriving from Brazil that is different from the ones in the UK and South Africa

AP, BEIJING





Chinese health authorities yesterday said that scores more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hebei Province bordering on the capital Beijing.

The outbreak focused on the Hebei cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai is one of China’s most serious in the past few months, coming amid measures to curb the further spread of the virus during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.

A person scans a QR code held by a volunteer at the gate of a residential compound in Xinle, China, on Saturday, following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hebei Province. Photo: Reuters

China’s National Health Commission said that another 82 people had tested positive in Hebei and were showing symptoms.

Another 36 people had tested positive without showing symptoms, although it was not clear how many of those were in Hebei.

The Hebei outbreak has raised concerns because of its proximity to the nation’s capital.

Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have ordered millions tested, suspended public transportation and restricted residents to their communities or villages for one week.

Parts of the province are under lockdown and interprovincial travel has been largely cut off, with those entering Beijing to work having to show proof of employment and a clean bill of health.

Hebei has recorded 265 confirmed cases and at least 181 asymptomatic cases over the past eight days. China does not include those who test positive, but do not show symptoms in its official case count.

Two other new cases were reported yesterday in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing, where more than 30 people have been sickened in an outbreak centered on the northeastern district of Shunyi.

Housing compounds in the district were requiring proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test from anyone wishing to enter.

China has recorded 87,536 total cases, with 4,634 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has found a COVID-19 variant in people arriving from Brazil that is different from the ones in the UK and South Africa.

The variant was found in four people tested at an airport, the ministry said on Sunday.

Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyze the variant.

The behavior of this variant and the illness it causes are not yet known.

The Tokyo area has been under a state of emergency since Friday to try to stop the spread of the virus. Japan has had about 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and more than 280,000 confirmed cases.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday said the government would offer COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge in phased steps.

During his New Year’s address, he reaffirmed an earlier government announcement that the inoculation would start from next month.

South Korean officials have said they would have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country’s 52 million people.

After weeks of a viral resurgence, South Korea’s virus caseload has gradually slowed down amid tough distancing rules that include a ban on social gatherings of five or more people.

Earlier yesterday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time its daily tally was below 500 in 41 days. The country’s total stands at 69,114 with 1,140 deaths.