INDONESIA

Landslide kills at least 11

At least 11 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and scores more were missing after deadly landslides hit West Java Province, authorities said yesterday. Torrential rains triggered the disaster on Saturday evening in the town of Sumedang, where a second landslide buried residents and a rescue team that had been searching for the initial victims, Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari said. “We’re still documenting how many are missing after the second landslide, because there were many people who joined the original rescue effort,” she said. At least one survivor was seriously injured, while 11 people were confirmed dead, Wulandari said.

AFGHANISTAN

Bomb leaves three dead

A roadside bomb yesterday exploded in Kabul, killing at least three people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said that a spokesman for the ministry’s public protection forces was one of the three killed in the attack. One other person was wounded he said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but President Ashraf Ghani blamed it on the Taliban. “The spike in violence by the Taliban is against [the] spirit of committment for peace and indicates the group still pursues their hawkish attitude to take innocent lives and damage public facilities,” the presidential palace wrote on Twitter, quoting Ghani.

UNITED KINGDOM

SNP wants billions for Brexit

The pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) yesterday demanded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson pay billions of pounds in compensation to Scotland for the mounting costs and disruption caused by the UK leaving the EU. Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the UK: England and Wales voted to leave, but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland, said that Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit. Johnson’s Conservatives “must apologise to Scottish businesses and pay compensation to Scotland for the long-term damage they are doing to our economy — costing us billions in lost trade and growth,” said Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in the British parliament. “The UK government must now provide an urgent multi-billion package of compensation to Scotland to mitigate the lasting Brexit harm done to Scottish businesses, industries and communities,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Director Michael Apted dies

Filmmaker Michael Apted, who directed one of the most celebrated TV documentary series of all time, Up, has died at the age of 79. Tony Walker, who appeared in all nine of the award-winning Up series, which charted the lives of 14 British children from 1963 with Seven Up, through to their 60s, with last year’s 63 Up, led tributes to Apted on Saturday. The former taxi driver from east London said that Apted, who died on Friday, was “like a family member to me. I loved the man dearly and I’m quite devastated at his passing.” Directors Guild of America president Thomas Schlamme described Apted as a “fearless visionary as a director.” He “saw the trajectory of things when others didn’t, and we were all the beneficiaries of his wisdom and lifelong dedication,” Schlamme said. Apted’s movie credits included Gorillas in the Mist, Continental Divide, Critical Condition and The World Is Not Enough.