INDONESIA
Landslide kills at least 11
At least 11 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and scores more were missing after deadly landslides hit West Java Province, authorities said yesterday. Torrential rains triggered the disaster on Saturday evening in the town of Sumedang, where a second landslide buried residents and a rescue team that had been searching for the initial victims, Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari said. “We’re still documenting how many are missing after the second landslide, because there were many people who joined the original rescue effort,” she said. At least one survivor was seriously injured, while 11 people were confirmed dead, Wulandari said.
AFGHANISTAN
Bomb leaves three dead
A roadside bomb yesterday exploded in Kabul, killing at least three people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said that a spokesman for the ministry’s public protection forces was one of the three killed in the attack. One other person was wounded he said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but President Ashraf Ghani blamed it on the Taliban. “The spike in violence by the Taliban is against [the] spirit of committment for peace and indicates the group still pursues their hawkish attitude to take innocent lives and damage public facilities,” the presidential palace wrote on Twitter, quoting Ghani.
UNITED KINGDOM
SNP wants billions for Brexit
The pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) yesterday demanded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson pay billions of pounds in compensation to Scotland for the mounting costs and disruption caused by the UK leaving the EU. Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the UK: England and Wales voted to leave, but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland, said that Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit. Johnson’s Conservatives “must apologise to Scottish businesses and pay compensation to Scotland for the long-term damage they are doing to our economy — costing us billions in lost trade and growth,” said Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in the British parliament. “The UK government must now provide an urgent multi-billion package of compensation to Scotland to mitigate the lasting Brexit harm done to Scottish businesses, industries and communities,” he said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Director Michael Apted dies
Filmmaker Michael Apted, who directed one of the most celebrated TV documentary series of all time, Up, has died at the age of 79. Tony Walker, who appeared in all nine of the award-winning Up series, which charted the lives of 14 British children from 1963 with Seven Up, through to their 60s, with last year’s 63 Up, led tributes to Apted on Saturday. The former taxi driver from east London said that Apted, who died on Friday, was “like a family member to me. I loved the man dearly and I’m quite devastated at his passing.” Directors Guild of America president Thomas Schlamme described Apted as a “fearless visionary as a director.” He “saw the trajectory of things when others didn’t, and we were all the beneficiaries of his wisdom and lifelong dedication,” Schlamme said. Apted’s movie credits included Gorillas in the Mist, Continental Divide, Critical Condition and The World Is Not Enough.
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown