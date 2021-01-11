Virus Outbreak: Doctors raise alarm as COVID-19 hits NHS workforce

OVERSTRETCHED: The health service is in crisis with 46,000 hospital staff ill, the British Medical Association chairman said, as calls grow for tougher lockdown steps

The Observer





The number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are falling ill with COVID-19 has reached crisis levels and is seriously hampering the fight against the rapidly escalating pandemic, senior figures in the British National Health Service (NHS) have said.

The problem of staff absence, because of illness or the need to self-isolate when family members test positive, is also beginning to hamper the vaccination program — just as the government is throwing maximum resources into efforts to vaccinate 15 million high-priority people by the middle of February.

In a letter to British Medical Association members, association chairman Chaand Nagpaul revealed the huge number of staff infected with the coronavirus.

An ambulance passes supportive messaging for the British National Health Service on the road at the Royal London Hospital in London on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

“There are over 46,000 hospital staff off sick with COVID-19, heaping additional pressure on an already overstretched workforce struggling to manage even current critical care demand,” he wrote.

Stressing the need for doctors and other health workers to be vaccinated as soon as possible, Nagpaul said: “It is only if the NHS workforce is kept fit and well that we will be able to meet the unprecedented surge in demand that the coming weeks and months will bring, as well as delivering the vaccine program that remains our only hope to end this dreadful pandemic.”

Across the country, hospitals, general practitioner surgeries and care homes are reporting abnormally high staff absence levels.

In Kent, one of the hardest hit areas of southeast England, about 25 percent of clinical and administrative staff are believed to be absent.

John Allingham, medical director of the local medical committee, which represents general practitioners in the county, said in some practices as many as half of staff are absent, which is affecting vaccinations.

Royal College of General Practitioners chairman Martin Marshall said that even if all staff were at work there were not enough people to hit the target of 2 million jabs a week.

“There are enough right now to deliver the limited supplies that we’ve got, but we certainly haven’t got enough staff to deliver a much larger program in two or three weeks’ time, while at the same time as continuing to deliver the flu vaccination program and delivering normal business in general practice as well,” he said.

The Observer has also been told that some care homes are now refusing to accept patients discharged from hospital because they have so many staff off sick.

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock was yesterday scheduled unveil plans to expand community testing across all local authorities in England so that anyone with or without symptoms can be tested.

Councils would be encouraged to target testing at people who are unable to work from home during lockdown.

“With roughly a third of people who have coronavirus not showing symptoms, targeted asymptomatic testing and subsequent isolation is highly effective in breaking chains of transmission,” Hancock said.

With the UK now in its third national lockdown, there were calls on Saturday night from some scientists for the existing measures to be strengthened.

Robert West, a professor in the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours, which advises the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said that the new variant of COVID-19 was about 50 percent more infectious than the one that infected people in March last year.

“If we were to achieve the same result as in March we would have to have a stricter lockdown, and it’s not stricter,” he said.