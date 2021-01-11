US Vice President Mike Pence is to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, becoming the latest longtime loyalist to abandon an increasingly isolated US President Donald Trump, multiple media reports said on Saturday.
Relations between Trump and Pence — previously one of the mercurial president’s staunchest defenders — have nosedived since Wednesday, when the vice president formally announced Biden’s victory in November’s election.
A mob of far-right demonstrators stormed the US Capitol the same day in a failed bid to stop the US Congress from certifying Biden’s win, in a riot blamed on Trump that left five dead.
Photo: Reuters
Multiple media reports on Saturday cited senior administration officials as saying that Pence — who was forced to take shelter from the intruders during the riot — had decided to attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday next week.
The president-elect earlier in the week said Pence would be welcome at his formal swearing-in, due to take place in a scaled-down format due to COVID-19.
“I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained,” Biden told reporters. “We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”
In his final tweet before being removed from Twitter on Friday, Trump said he would not attend the inauguration.
Meanwhile, Democratic-led efforts to impeach Trump over the riot gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term.
Democratic members of the US House of Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment today, US Representative Ted Lieu wrote on Twitter.
The Democrat, who helped draft the charges, said that the articles had drawn 190 cosponsors by Saturday night.
As of Saturday afternoon, no Republicans had signed on, Lieu’s spokeswoman said.
“We have videos of the speech where [Trump] incites the mob. We have videos of the mob violently attacking the Capitol. This isn’t a close call,” Lieu wrote on Twitter.
Impeachment by the Democratic-led House, equivalent to an indictment, would trigger an unprecedented second trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which cleared him during his first trial over allegations that he threatened US national security.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also asked members to draft legislation aimed at invoking the constitution’s 25th Amendment, which allows for stripping the powers from a president unable to fulfill the duties of the office.
The intensifying effort to oust Trump has drawn scattered support from Republicans, whose party has been divided by the president’s actions.
Democrats have pressed Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, but he has opposed the idea, an adviser said.
CNN later reported that the vice president had not ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment, citing a source close to him, but that some in Pence’s team worried any effort to remove Trump could provoke the president to more rash behavior that might put the country at risk.
A Pence spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A small but growing number of Republican lawmakers have joined calls for Trump to step down, and several high-ranking administration officials have resigned in protest.
Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told Fox News that Trump had “committed impeachable offenses,” but declined to commit to voting to remove him, while US Senator Ben Sasse, a frequent Trump critic, told CBS News that he would “definitely consider” impeachment, because the president “disregarded his oath of office.”
However, other key Trump allies, including US Senator Lindsey Graham and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have urged Democrats to shelve any impeachment effort in the name of unity.
“Impeaching President Donald Trump with 12 days remaining in his presidency would only serve to further divide the country,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
