Amazon pushes Parler offline after riot

VIOLENT CONTENT: After Google and Apple removed the social media platform, Amazon wiped it from its hosting service, temporarily preventing it from functioning

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Amazon is to suspend Parler, the tech giant confirmed on Saturday, sending the social media network offline after it was banned by Apple and Google for allowing “threats of violence” in the wake of a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

The Parler social network has become a haven for conservatives who say that they have been censored by other social media platforms.

It had soared in popularity in the past few months, on Saturday becoming the No. 1 free app on Apple’s App Store after the much larger Twitter decided to permanently ban US President Donald Trump from its platform for his role in inciting violence at the Capitol.

The Parler logo is displayed on a smartphone with its Web site in the background in Arlington, Virginia, on July 1 last year. Photo: AFP

Messages of support for Wednesday’s rioters along with calls for new demonstrations had flourished on the platform, leading Google to remove it from its app store on Friday, followed by Apple on Saturday.

Amazon then moved to wipe it from its cloud hosting Amazon Web Services, pushing it offline entirely.

In a letter to Parler first published by Buzzfeed, Amazon said that the network was not acting quickly enough against violent content on the platform.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms of service,” said the letter, the contents of which were confirmed by Amazon.

Given the riot at the Capitol this week, the letter said that there was a “serious risk that this type of content will further incite violence.”

It is to suspend the account at 7:59am GMT on Monday.

As the group hosts Parler’s data on its cloud service, the suspension should prevent it from functioning, at least temporarily.

Parler founder and chief executive officer John Matz confirmed on his profile that there was a possibility the network would be unavailable “for up to a week” as it searches for a new host.

“We will try our best to move to a new provider right now,” he said.

Amazon’s decision has a much more far-reaching effect than the moves by Google and Apple. They had made it more complicated to download the Parler app, but users could still access it if it was already downloaded or if they were using an Internet browser.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement.

“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” it said.

Google pulled Parler from its app store for allowing “egregious content” that could incite deadly violence such as that seen at the Capitol.

Angry Trump supporters on Wednesday swarmed the building as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 election win, leaving five people — including a policeman — dead.