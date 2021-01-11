US, Western allies ‘concerned’ over Hong Kong arrests

Bloomberg





The US secretary of state and foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and the UK expressed their “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 politicians and advocates in Hong Kong, the governments said in a joint statement.

Hong Kong’s National Security Law, under which the arrests were made, is a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and undermines the “one country, two systems” framework, the statement said.

The people arrested last week have not been charged yet and most of them had been released as of late on Friday, although their passports and travel documents were confiscated.

Democracy advocate Benny Tai leaves Ma On Shan Police Station following his release on bail in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: AFP

They were held on suspicion of “subversion” for their roles in helping organize a democratic primary contest over the summer that involved more than 600,000 voters.

In an e-mailed response yesterday, the Hong Kong government rejected the criticism, defended the new statute and said that no one was above the law.

The territory’s government said it has a responsibility to safeguard national security and accused the four countries of “slandering” the National Security Law.

The statement from the four governments said the new statute “has curtailed the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views.”

“We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention,” the officials said in the statement. “It is crucial that the postponed Legislative Council elections in September [last year] proceed in a fair way that includes candidates representing a range of political opinions.”