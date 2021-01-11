The US secretary of state and foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and the UK expressed their “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 politicians and advocates in Hong Kong, the governments said in a joint statement.
Hong Kong’s National Security Law, under which the arrests were made, is a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and undermines the “one country, two systems” framework, the statement said.
The people arrested last week have not been charged yet and most of them had been released as of late on Friday, although their passports and travel documents were confiscated.
Photo: AFP
They were held on suspicion of “subversion” for their roles in helping organize a democratic primary contest over the summer that involved more than 600,000 voters.
In an e-mailed response yesterday, the Hong Kong government rejected the criticism, defended the new statute and said that no one was above the law.
The territory’s government said it has a responsibility to safeguard national security and accused the four countries of “slandering” the National Security Law.
The statement from the four governments said the new statute “has curtailed the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views.”
“We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention,” the officials said in the statement. “It is crucial that the postponed Legislative Council elections in September [last year] proceed in a fair way that includes candidates representing a range of political opinions.”
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown