Virus Outbreak: Pope, Elizabeth II join vaccine drive

‘SUICIDAL DENIAL’: The queen and Prince Philip received COVID-19 vaccinations, while Pope Francis said he would do so when the Vatican’s vaccine program begins

AFP, ROME





Pope Francis and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II became the latest high-profile figures to join the global vaccination campaign against COVID-19, as the UK reported it had surpassed more than 3 million cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

More than 1.9 million people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, with new variants adding to soaring cases and prompting the reintroduction of restrictions on movement across the globe — even as some countries begin mass inoculation campaigns.

The pope urged people to get the vaccination, calling opposition to the jab “suicidal denial” and saying he would get inoculated against the virus himself next week when the Vatican would begin its campaign.

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer during the Feast of Epiphany at the Library of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated,” the pontiff said in segments from an interview with Canale 5 due to be broadcast in full yesterday.

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

A source told the domestic Press Association news agency that the queen, 94, and Philip, 99, were given the injections by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

More than 1.5 million people in the UK have so far received virus jabs, as the biggest immunization program in its history rolls out with priority given to elderly people, their carers and health workers.

Countries across the globe are following suit, starting up massive vaccination campaigns with several coronavirus shots approved so far, including those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and domestically made jabs from Russia and China.

The UK, which has so far administered two types of vaccines, is racing to inoculate as many people as possible as a new variant believed to be more contagious pushes infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.

British health authorities on Saturday said the country had recorded more than 3 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new daily cases.

The country also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

Cases also continue to spiral in the US, the world’s worst-hit country, which recorded more than 272,000 new cases on Saturday.

More than 22 million people have been infected and 372,508 have died of COVID-19 in the US since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India is to launch one of the world’s most ambitious coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, aiming to reach 300 million people by July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India is the second worst-hit country, with more than 10 million cases, although the death rate is one of the world’s lowest.

Meanwhile, Cuba said it would test its most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Iran, after Tehran banned the import of already-proven US and British-produced vaccines.

Fears have been rising over new virus variants that emerged in the UK and South Africa, but BioNTech brought some relief on Friday, saying its vaccine was effective against a “key mutation” found in the strains.

Soaring infections are forcing governments once again to introduce restrictions that helped slow the spread of the virus last year, but battered the global economy and disrupted business, sports and cultural events worldwide.

France is to extend its COVID-19 curfews to a further eight departments, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday, citing a “tough and necessary” response.

After a rise in cases, Burundi is to close its land and lakeside borders from today and impose a seven-day quarantine on travelers arriving by plane, officials said.

On Saturday the streets of the Australian city of Brisbane were quiet, as its more than 2 million residents were ordered back into lockdown, after authorities detected a single infection of the new strain from the UK.