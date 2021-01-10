World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Three held for dolphin death

Police on Friday arrested three people in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh for beating an endangered dolphin to death with an axe. In a video shared widely in the Indian press and on social media, a group of men are shown beating the Gangetic dolphin with sticks and rods before one of them drives an axe into its body. “The incident happened on Dec. 31 and we have arrested three people in connection with the assault,” local policeman Dinesh Prasad said. According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are only between 1,200 and 1,800 of the endangered species left in the world. The motive for killing the marine mammal, which is also known as the Ganges River dolphin, remained unclear, Prasad said.

DR CONGO

Kabila accused pardoned

Twenty-two men convicted over the 2001 assassination of then-president Laurent-Desire Kabila were on Friday released from prison after being pardoned by President Felix Tshisekedi. The men were met outside Makala Prison in Kinshasa by family and friends, some in tears. Among those released was the slain president’s former aide de camp Colonel Eddy Kapend, who has always denied any part in the plot to murder Kabila. They were initially handed death sentences, which were then commuted to jail terms by Tshisekedi in June last year. He issued the pardon on Thursday last week, several weeks after a coalition he formed with Kabila supporters ended. The pardons are “for purely humanitarian reasons,” Deputy Minister of Justice Bernard Takaishe told the 22 men at the ceremony.

INDIA

Babies die in hospital blaze

Ten newborns were yesterday killed in a massive fire at a hospital in Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, a doctor said, as leading politicians expressed grief at the loss of life. “The fire broke out at 2am today,” said Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon at Bhandara District General Hospital. Seven of the 17 children in the Sick Newborn Care Unit were rescued, Khandate told Asian News International. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thakre ordered a probe into the incident. “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all the bereaved families.”

UNITED STATES

Official slams Uighur post

An official on Friday voiced disgust after China’s embassy took to social media to laud how women of the mostly Muslim Uighur community are no longer “baby-making machines.” “Appalled and disgusted at lies” of the Chinese embassy, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback wrote on Twitter. “Coercive population control is not reproductive health care. [Uighur] women deserve to enjoy their religious freedom and unalienable rights with dignity to make their own choices.” China’s embassy on Thursday promoted a study in state-run media that said that the birth rate declined in 2018 among Uighur women as they increasingly accepted contraceptive measures due to the “eradication of religious extremism.” The embassy tweeted from the study that “the minds of [Uighur] women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines.” A study by German researcher Adrian Zenz last year found that China had forcibly sterilized large numbers of Uighur women.

UNITED STATES

Airline restricts animals

United Airlines is joining other major US carriers is no longer allowing emotional support animals to fly for free. United on Friday said that starting tomorrow, it would no longer let passengers book travel for companion animals. Owners would have to submit a government-approved form attesting to the dog’s training, vaccines and disposition. The moves follow a US Department of Transportation rule that lets airlines crack down on the growing number of emotional support animals in the past few years. For many years, thousands of passengers relied on a previous regulation to bring an animal on board for free by claiming that it provided emotional support.

UNITED KINGDOM

Human foot actually potato

A dog walker in northeast England sparked a large-scale police search after reporting suspected human remains in a muddy field, but the suspected grisly find turned out to be a potato, officers said on Friday. Northumbria Police said specialist teams and sniffer dogs were sent to scour the field in the Winlaton area of Gateshead, after a concerned member of the public contacted them on Tuesday. An accompanying photograph sent to officers appeared to show a human foot, the force wrote on Facebook. “Eventually we tracked down the ‘scene’ only to discover the toe was in fact a potato with a mushroom growing next to it,” a spokesman said. “We can only praise the vigilance of the woman who made the call and if anyone does come across suspected human remains, please do the same and give us a call. If it does turn out to be a vegetable, our police dogs will thank you for the treat!”

RUSSIA

Three killed in avalanche

Three people were killed after an avalanche swept through a ski resort outside the arctic city of Norilsk overnight, investigators said yesterday. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was notified at 12:30am that an avalanche had buried four buildings under snow at the Otdelnaya Gora ski complex in the town of Talnakh. Rescuers had recovered the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 18-month-old child and 45-year-old husband. A 14-year-old was found alive and “taken to the hospital with serious injuries.” The Investigative Committee added that it had opened a criminal case into deaths by negligence as a result of safety breaches. Video published by the Ministry of Emergency Situations showed rescuers shoveling snow off a building packed to its roof during the night. In spring 2019, seven climbers died in an avalanche in Siberia’s Altai mountains.

IRAN

Leader bans vaccines

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the importation of US and UK-produced COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were “completely untrustworthy.” “Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited,” he wrote in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtag #CoronaVaccine. “It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” he added. The Islamic republic has reported more than 1.2 million cases of COVID-19, which have caused more than 56,000 deaths. It has accused the US using sanctions to hamper its access to vaccines. Responding to Khamenei’s move, WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Michael Ryan said that the world body had made repeated calls to “not politicize this virus.” “Please, let us not politicize this vaccine either,” he said at a news conference in Geneva.