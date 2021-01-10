A printing company in Maryland on Wednesday night saw the photo on Twitter: an employee roaming the halls of the US Capitol with a company badge around his neck. He was fired the next day.
Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.
Some business owners are being trashed on social media and their establishments boycotted, while rank-and-file employees at other businesses have been fired.
The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker, but said it cannot offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”
More than 90 people have been arrested since the incident when loyalists to outgoing US President Donald Trump disrupted lawmakers as they met to confirm the Electoral College results and US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
People on social media have been trying to identify rioters photographed or filmed at the riot, pressuring companies that employ them to fire them.
At a data analytics firm in suburban Chicago, the employee in question was the top boss. Cogensia fired CEO Bradley Rukstales on Friday night for his participation in the riot.
“This decision was made because Rukstales’ actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia,” newly named acting CEO Joel Schiltz said in a statement. “Cogensia condemns what occurred at the US Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well.”
Rukstales, who was arrested for unlawful entry, told a local CBS news channel that he had entered the Capitol and apologized for his role in the events. Calls and e-mails to Rukstales were not returned.
A Cleveland school occupational therapist resigned from the district after her alleged involvement in the riot.
A spokeswoman for a fire department near Orlando, Florida, said that one of its firefighters was being investigated for his participation.
Sanford Fire Department firefighter Andy Williams has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome, spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.
Most private employers can fire workers for attending protests, since the first amendment of the US constitution only prohibits people from being punished by the government for their speech, not by a private employer, said Susan Kline, an Indianapolis-based labor and employment attorney at law firm Faegre Drinker.
There are some exceptions: Those who work for the government might be more legally protected, and so too are many unionized workers, who typically have a contract listing the reasons for which they could be fired. Some states might have laws that protect workers’ free speech.
But “what people did at the Capitol Wednesday was rioting, not protesting,” said Aaron Holt, a labor and employment attorney with law firm Cozen O’Connor. “When someone violates the law, that’s almost never going to be protected, and a private employer is going to be within their rights to discipline or take some kind of action in response to that that might go against their fundamental core values.”
