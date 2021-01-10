Being tall is the giraffe’s competitive advantage, giving it the pick of leaves from the tallest trees, so scientists were stunned to find two giraffe dwarves on different sides of Africa.
“It’s fascinating what our researchers out in the field found. We were very surprised,” Julian Fennessy, cofounder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, said in a videocall on Friday.
Most giraffes grow to 4.5m to 6m, but in 2018, scientists working with the foundation discovered a 2.6m giraffe in Namibia. Three years earlier, they had also found a 2.8m giraffe in a Ugandan wildlife park.
Photo: Reuters
They published their findings in the British Medical Journal at the end of last month.
In both cases, the giraffes had the standard long necks but short, stumpy legs, the paper said.
Skeletal dysplasia, the medical name for the condition, affects humans and domesticated animals, but the paper said it is rare to see in wild animals.
Footage taken by the foundation showed the Ugandan giraffe standing on thick, muscled legs in the dry savanna of Murchison Falls National Park in northern Uganda, while a taller animal with the usual long, stick-like legs walked behind it.
“Unfortunately there’s probably no benefit at all. Giraffes have grown taller to reach the taller trees,” Fennessy said.
He added that it would most likely be physically impossible for them to breed with their normal-sized counterparts.
Numbers of the world’s tallest mammal have declined by some 40 percent over the past 30 years to about 111,000, so all four species are classified as “vulnerable.
