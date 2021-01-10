Virus Outbreak: Preparations for WHO Wuhan visit ongoing, China says

AFP, BEIJING





China yesterday confirmed that preparations are still ongoing for a WHO mission to Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19, following a rare rebuke from the UN body over a delay to the long-planned trip.

The comments came after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said he was “very disappointed” that Beijing had yet to finalize permission even as the team of experts had begun traveling to China to explore the beginnings of the virus, which first emerged in late 2019 in the central Chinese city.

“The specific time is being determined, and we are ready here,” Chinese National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin (曾益新) told reporters yesterday.

“As long as these experts complete the procedures and confirm their schedule, we will go to Wuhan together to carry out investigations,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Chinese authorities had refused to confirm details of the visit, a sign of the enduring sensitivity of the mission, which has been beset with delays.

The WHO previously said that China had granted permission for a visit by a 10-person team.

“We are currently waiting for WHO’s experts to arrive, and have arranged for relevant expert groups to receive them,” Zeng added.

Asked about the effectiveness of vaccination against a COVID-19 strain found in England that appeared to be more infectious, Zeng said: “Our vaccine has the same neutralizing ability against such a mutant strain.”