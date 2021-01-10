Zimbabwean truck driver Wallace Muzondiwa queued four days in his vehicle to enter neighboring South Africa after thousands of people rushed to the border to escape new Zimbabwean movement restrictions this week.
The surge overwhelmed immigration authorities at the Beitbridge border post, South Africa’s second-busiest entry port, where angry crowds were stranded by the backlog.
“The situation is very, very, very hectic,” said Muzondiwa, desperate to get back on the road after officials finally approved his coronavirus test and additional COVID-19 pandemic-related paperwork.
Photo: AFP
“The line is going very, very slowly, and the sun is very hot,” he said.
Flustered travelers hurried past with their luggage, hopping into minivan taxis parked alongside sizzling barbecue stands selling chicken wings on the go.
COVID-19 has complicated cumbersome land border crossings in southern Africa, where trucks can sometimes wait days to get through sluggish customs.
“What causes the delays at the borders are the documents,” said South African driver Sinki Tshangise, 44, who has criss-crossed between Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe for almost a decade.
Negative COVID-19 certificates often expire before arrival, forcing drivers to pay for more testing on the road, he said.
“I don’t think I can afford to pay at each and every border,” Tshangise said. “It’s a real struggle.”
At Beitbridge, truck drivers joined throngs of travelers lining up for rapid-diagnostic nasal swabs provided by the South African government.
Health workers said that they had struggled to keep up with the influx from Zimbabwe at the start of its second lockdown earlier this week.
Lines of border-crossers spilled over onto the single bridge across the Limpopo River, which naturally divides the two countries.
Travelers and trucks crowded together along the narrow concrete strip with little leeway for social distancing.
Zimbabwe reintroduced movement restrictions to stem a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have more than doubled to more than 18,000 since the start of November.
However, nurse Country Musekwa said that some Zimbabweans caught the virus on their way into South Africa.
“People who said they tested negative that side in Zimbabwe... tested positive because they were on the bridge for more than four days,” he said.
Beitbridge port officials detected more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in just four days this week, raising concern over the health implications of border delays.
South Africa is already grappling with the continent’s worst COVID-19 outbreak and a spiraling resurgence in cases attributed to a new virus strain.
The country has recorded more than 1.17 million infections and 31,800 fatalities, with an unprecedented 20,000-odd cases reported in just 24 hours a number of times this week.
South African authorities for the province of Limpopo on Thursday described this week’s backlog at the Beitbridge border as a “potential superspreader” and called on incomers to self-quarantine.
“We cannot monitor everybody,” said Limpopo government spokesman Thilivhali Muavha, adding that authorities cannot force travelers into isolation.
“This is now in their hands ... you cannot expect people to go to a lodge [hotel] when they have their own house,” he said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.