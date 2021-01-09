Washington Riot: Facebook announces Trump banned from platform ‘indefinitely’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Facebook has banned US President Donald Trump from the platform “indefinitely” due to his efforts to incite violence at the US Capitol, Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said a one-day ban imposed on Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram was extended because of Trump’s “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

The announcement came the day after Trump was locked out of all major social media platforms due to his claims about the legitimacy of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win on Nov. 3 last year and for inciting the people who stormed the US Capitol.

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 23, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter blocked Trump for 12 hours and threatened a permanent suspension of his account if he continued breaking its rules.

The president returned to Twitter on Thursday, posting a video message aimed at calming tensions.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said.

Twitter said it was “continuing to evaluate the situation in real-time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter” to determine whether more enforcement action is warranted.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms,” former first lady Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter.

A group that formed a mock Facebook oversight board lamented that it took an insurrection for the social network to finally ban Trump.

“This week’s coup attempt shows us that Facebook is not fit to police itself,” said the group, which calls itself The Real Facebook Oversight Board, although it has no connection to the platform.

“The site remains a breeding ground for violent extremism and disinformation, its algorithm leading people into hate,” it said.