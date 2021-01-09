Washington Riot: Police criticized over response

WARNINGS MISSED? A US representative said it was well known that groups were ‘planning violence,’ while a woman who died had warned of a ‘DC storm’

AFP, WASHINGTON





How people overpowered security and invaded the US Congress triggered anger and disbelief in Washington on Thursday.

The debacle forced the resignations of Capitol Police (USCP) chief Steven Sund and the top security officials of the two chambers of Congress, the sergeants-at-arms.

As dust settled on the scenes of a besieged seat of power, voices were quickly raised to ask why the 2,300-strong Capitol Police force so easily gave way to protesters, appearing not to try to arrest them.

Workers clean inside the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The ease with which they breached security barriers to rampage through the white-domed building at the center of Washington — frightening lawmakers and briefly shutting down Congress — laid bare a serious security threat two weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Top lawmakers in the US Senate and House of Representatives demanded investigations into the breach, saying it exposed a weakness that should not be have been there since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“It was well known that extremist groups, some of whom desire to foment civil war, were planning violence,” said US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Nearly 20 years after 9/11, we still clearly have massive gaps in the federal government’s terrorism preparedness and response capabilities,” Thompson said.

The images of hundreds of people easily pushing into the main building of Congress despite a lockdown, striding through the halls and climbing on statues while guards had guns drawn to protect lawmakers, have never been seen before in the US.

Police and defense officials said they had been planning for the rally of supporters of US President Donald Trump for weeks.

It was timed for the day Congress was to confirm Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election — a verdict that Trump and his supporters have contested.

Despite many planning meetings and tracking the likely attendees, officials said they did not expect the group to besiege the Congress.

“The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities, but make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities, they were criminal riotous behavior,” said Sund, referring to protests protected by the US constitution’s guarantee of free speech.

The unique structure of policing in Washington, the US capital with broad swathes of federal government property, but also a city unto itself, fed into the attack on Congress.

The Capitol Police control the area around the Congress, and the city’s larger, better-trained force cannot go there unless asked.

The siege of the Capitol building was well under way when they were called in at about 1pm on Wednesday, metropolitan Washington police chief Robert Contee said. “Things were already pretty bad at that point.”

The city government also directs local National Guard forces, which had been called up to help with the demonstrations.

However, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was never asked for their help on Wednesday.

“The Capitol Police and the leadership at the Capitol, they did not make the decision to call in guard support,” Bowser said. “I cannot order the army, National Guard to the United States Capitol grounds.”

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that through multiple meetings with all of the stakeholders, including Capitol Police, Sund’s team repeatedly rejected offers of provisional support.

“There was no request, and it was necessary to have requests for planning and coordination of any sort to be conducted in the event of a crisis situation,” said McCarthy, who oversees the National Guard in the US capital.

The breach was embarrassingly easy and clearly dangerous.

Capitol Police had their weapons drawn at several points, but did not stop the breach, although one officer fired his weapon at the demonstrators, hitting and killing Ashli Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran who described herself as a “libertarian” on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Babbitt tweeted: “Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!”