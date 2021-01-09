Virus Outbreak: UK strain case sends Brisbane into lockdown

‘MANY UNKNOWNS’: Although health officials are uncertain about the efficacy of vaccines against the new strains, Pfizer said its vaccine would still work

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia





Australia’s third-largest city yesterday headed into lockdown and borders were set to tighten nationwide, after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel contracted the COVID-19 strain first reported in UK that appears to be more infectious.

More than 2 million residents in the Greater Brisbane area would have to stay at home for at least three days from yesterday evening, authorities said.

“If we are going to stop the spread of this infectious strain, this UK strain, we must act immediately,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

A woman looks at mostly cleared out shelves in the wake of panic buying in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Large lines formed at shops around the city, prompting officials to urge people to stop panic buying.

The incoming restrictions would still allow residents to leave home to buy essentials.

On Brisbane’s central shopping strip, Queen Street Mall, people voiced broad support for the measures — keen to avoid the soaring case numbers seen as the variant takes hold in the UK.

Andy McPhee, 51, a Brisbane resident who works for an international firm, said the lockdown paled in comparison to what his colleagues overseas were experiencing.

“I don’t think a three-day lockdown is going to hurt us at all. I think it’s imperative to stamp out the virus,” McPhee said.

“One case becomes two and two cases become 10 so before you know it, it can get a bit out of control,” he said.

The variant, which first triggered warnings in the UK last month, appears to be more infectious than other COVID-19 strains more commonly detected in Australia.

Several UK and South African variant cases have been detected in travelers under mandatory quarantine in the past few weeks.

The Queensland case was the first to be contracted locally and is believed to have spread to a cleaner from a returning traveler isolating in a Brisbane quarantine hotel.

The city’s lockdown signaled a return of restrictions unseen since March. Residents have been ordered to stay home and told to wear masks when leaving for essential reasons only.

Following the announcement, authorities around the country restricted travel to and from Brisbane and tightened already tough rules on international arrivals.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that all international travelers would be required to undergo testing before flying to Australia.

The already low number of arrivals would also be temporarily reduced by 50 percent and a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travelers would be retained.

“There are many unknowns and uncertainties in relation to the new strain, and so that’s why this precautionary approach, we believe, is very sensible,” Morrison said.

Researchers are scrambling to determine just how much more contagious the British variant — known as B.1.1.7 — is, with initial studies suggesting it might spread 40 to 70 percent more than existing strains, although data outside the UK is limited.

Another key question is whether existing vaccines work against the strain, with Pfizer yesterday reporting that preliminary findings were positive and the vaccines did work.