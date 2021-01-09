Indians carry corpse to bank to get funeral funds

AFP, PATNA, India





The corpse of an Indian farm laborer was carried to the bank by his neighbors to demand money for his cremation, police said on Thursday.

Mahesh Yadav, 55, died early on Tuesday in a village in the eastern state of Bihar after a lengthy illness, leaving no family.

His body was found by neighbors, officials said.

The villagers searched his home for valuables to pay for his funeral, but could only find his bank passbook, which showed that he had US$1,600 in his account.

That afternoon, they took the passbook — and Yadav’s corpse — to his bank, refusing to leave until the branch manager released his funds, Police Officer Amrendar Kumar said.

“Villagers demanded that the bank give them money from his account for the cremation, or else they would not cremate him,” Kumar said. “It put pressure on the bank, which finally released some money following the intervention of the local police station.”

Canara Bank branch manager Sanjeev Kumar said that the extraordinary scene created panic.

“It was the first such case,” Kumar said. “After over an hour, I gave them money [US$135] and they finally left the bank with his body for the cremation ground.”

Neighbor Shakuntala Devi said that Yadav did not own any land and did not receive any support from the government.

“There was no one to look after him, although he had been ailing for months. We used to provide him cooked food and other things,” she said.