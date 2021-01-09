Toxic air in India and other South Asian countries could be causing large numbers of miscarriages and stillbirths, scientists said on Thursday.
A study in The Lancet medical journal estimated that nearly 350,000 pregnancy losses a year in South Asia were linked to high pollution levels, accounting for 7 percent of annual pregnancy loss in the region from 2000 to 2016.
South Asia has the highest rate of pregnancy loss globally and some of the worst air pollution in the world.
“Our findings ... [provide] further justification for urgent action to tackle dangerous levels of pollution,” lead author Tao Xue (濤薛) of Peking University said in a statement.
The study follows a Lancet report last month that linked India’s bad air quality to 1.67 million deaths, or 18 percent of all its deaths in 2019, up from 1.24 million deaths in 2017.
The analysis found that pollution led to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, neonatal disorders and cataracts.
In Thursday’s study, the Chinese research team looked at data for 34,197 mothers in South Asia who had had at least one miscarriage or stillbirth, and one or more live births.
More than three-quarters of the women were from India, with the rest split between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The scientists estimated that the mothers’ exposure during pregnancy to concentrations of PM2.5. They calculated that 7.1 percent of annual pregnancy losses were attributable to pollution above India’s air quality standard of 40 micrograms per cubic meter (mcg/m3), and 29.7 percent to pollution above the WHO guideline of 10mcg/m3.
Coauthor Guan Tianjia of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences said that pregnancy loss had mental, physical and economic effects on women, and that reducing miscarriages and stillbirths might lead to knock-on improvements in gender equality.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
HONG KONG COMPARISON: Chinese took to the Internet to comment on the turmoil, saying that international disapproval revealed the ‘double standards’ of the West China’s Internet erupted in mirth at the US’ troubled democracy after supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong protests of 2019. China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times yesterday posted side-by-side photographs on Twitter comparing Hong Kong protesters occupying the territory’s Legislative Council Complex in July 2019 with Wednesday’s Washington riot. The latter saw hardcore Trump fans invade the Capitol to protest Trump’s election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building. “@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold,’” the Global
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
US Representative Mary Miller on Wednesday drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech a day earlier outside the US Capitol in Washington. Miller, elected in November last year to replace John Shimkus, also a Republican, to represent Illinois’ 15th congressional district, spoke during an event by conservative group Moms for America, as demonstrations in support of US President Donald Trump began. Miller — speaking a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building — read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people. “This is the battle... Hitler was right on one thing.