Biden taps Garland for attorney general

Reuters





US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate US judge Merrick Garland to be the next US attorney general, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday, choosing a man most Americans know as the US Supreme Court nominee of then-US president Barack Obama memorably blocked by Republicans.

Garland, 68, serves as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of 13 federal appeals courts.

Obama, a Democrat, nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016 while Biden was vice president, but the Republican-controlled US Senate refused to hold hearings on the nomination.

Then-US vice president Joe Biden, left, applauds the nominee to the US Supreme Court — US Court of Appeals judge Merrick Garland — during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on March 16, 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE

Biden, who takes office in two weeks, also intends to nominate Department of Justice veterans Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and Kristen Clarke as the assistant attorney general to the Civil Rights Division, the official said.

Vanita Gupta, the head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, is to be nominated by Biden as the associate attorney general, the No. 3 person in the department, a second source familiar with the matter said.

During his campaign, Biden pledged to take steps to end racial disparities in sentencing by eliminating mandatory minimum sentences, ending the use of the federal death penalty and restoring the justice department’s role of investigating and holding police departments accountable for “systemic misconduct.”

While many of these initiatives would require approval from Congress, Garland as attorney general would have significant power to address these topics through policy changes, including instructing prosecutors not to seek the death penalty and making charging decisions that do not trigger mandatory minimums.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, wrote on Twitter that Garland “would be a sound choice” for attorney general.

“He is a man of great character, integrity, and tremendous competency in the law,” Graham wrote.

If confirmed, Garland would face several politically sensitive investigations from the start.

Delaware’s top federal prosecutor is investigating Biden’s son, Hunter, over tax issues and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are probing US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Garland would also need to contend with an ongoing investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Connecticut, who is probing law enforcement and intelligence officials over their investigation of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Former US attorney general William Barr, who appointed Durham before quitting last month, faced criticism for his willingness to intervene in criminal cases in ways that benefited Trump’s political allies, such as Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

Barr also came under criticism from human rights groups for his decision to carry out the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus and his willingness to use federal agents to quell violence during protests over racial injustice in policing.