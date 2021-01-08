UK court denies bail to Assange

AP, LONDON





A British judge on Wednesday denied bail to WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange, ordering him to remain in a high-security prison while UK courts decide whether he would be sent to the US to face espionage charges.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said that Assange must remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by US authorities against her decision not to extradite him.

Assange “has an incentive to abscond” and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed, the judge said.

Police detain an elderly man outside a hearing of WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, Baraitser rejected a US request to send Assange to the US to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

She denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.

Wednesday’s bail ruling means Assange must remain in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, where he has been held since he was arrested in April 2019 for skipping bail during a separate legal battle seven years earlier.

Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, said the decision was “a huge disappointment.”

WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson said “it is inhumane. It is illogical.”

Several dozen Assange supporters gathered outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, shouting “Free Assange.”

Police said seven people were arrested for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Lawyers for the US government have appealed the decision not to extradite Assange, and the case is be heard by Britain’s High Court at an unspecified date.

Clair Dobbin, a British lawyer acting for the US, said that Assange had shown he would go “to almost any length” to avoid extradition, and it was likely he would flee if granted bail.

Assange had spent seven years inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London after seeking refuge there from a Swedish extradition request in 2012, she added.

Dobbin said Assange had the “resources, abilities and sheer wherewithal” to evade justice once again, adding that Mexico has said it would offer him asylum.

However, Assange’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said that the judge’s decision to refuse extradition “massively reduces” any motivation to abscond.

“Mr Assange has every reason to stay in this jurisdiction where he has the protection of the rule of law and this court’s decision,” he said.

Fitzgerald said it was also unclear whether US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration would pursue the prosecution, initiated under US President Donald Trump.

He said Assange would be safer awaiting the outcome of the judicial process at home with Moris and their two young sons — fathered while he was in the embassy — than in prison, where there is “a very grave crisis of COVID[-19].”

However, the judge ruled that Assange still had a strong motive to flee.

“As far as Mr Assange is concerned this case has not yet been won,” she said. “Mr Assange still has an incentive to abscond from these as yet unresolved proceedings.”

US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents.