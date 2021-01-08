Democrats won both Georgia US Senate seats — and with them, the Senate majority — as final votes were counted yesterday, serving US President Donald Trump a stunning defeat in his turbulent final days in office, while dramatically improving the fate of US president-elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Democratic challengers who represented the diversity of their party’s evolving coalition, defeated Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler two months after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.
Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where civil rights leader the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr preached, becomes the first black American from Georgia elected to the Senate.
Photo: Reuters
Ossoff becomes the state’s first Jewish senator and, at 33 years old, the Senate’s youngest member.
This week’s elections were expected to mark the formal finale to the tempestuous 2020 election season, although the Democrats’ resounding success was overshadowed by chaos and violence in Washington, where angry Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.
The Democrats’ twin victories in Georgia represented a striking shift in the state’s politics as the swelling number of diverse, college-educated voters flex their power in the heart of the Deep South.
They also cemented the transformation of Georgia, once a solidly Republican state, into one of the nation’s premier battlegrounds for the foreseeable future.
In an emotional address early Wednesday, Warnock vowed to work for all Georgians whether they voted for him or not.
Loeffler, who remains a senator until the results of Tuesday’s election are finalized, returned to Washington on Wednesday morning to join a small group of senators planning to challenge Congress’ vote to certify Biden’s victory.
She dropped her objection after the violent protests in the Capitol.
Georgia’s other runoff election pitted Perdue, a 71-year-old former business executive who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday, against Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist.
“This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this state — for all the people of this state,” Ossoff said in a speech broadcast on social media on Wednesday morning. “Whether you were for me, or against me, I’ll be for you in the US Senate. I will serve all the people of the state.”
Both contests tested whether the political coalition that fueled Biden’s November victory was an anti-Trump anomaly or part of a new electoral landscape. To win in Tuesday’s elections — and in the future — Democrats needed strong black American support.
AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,700 voters in Tuesday’s contests, found that black voters made up about 30 percent of the electorate, and almost all of them — 94 percent — backed Ossoff and Warnock.
The Democrats also relied on the backing of younger voters, people earning less than US$50,000 annually and newcomers to the state.
The Republican coalition backing Loeffler and Perdue was the mirror opposite: white, older, wealthier and longtime Georgia residents.
The coalition closely resembles the one that narrowly handed Georgia’s Electoral College votes to Biden.
