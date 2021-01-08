Virus Outbreak: Ireland faces ‘tsunami’ of infections: PM

Reuters, DUBLIN





Ireland on Wednesday announced its strictest lockdown measures since early last year, as a “tsunami” of infections caused by a new COVID-19 variant pushed hospitalizations to a record high and sparked fears the healthcare system could be overwhelmed.

Ireland’s 14-day infection rate has quadrupled in the past 10 days to 819 cases per 100,000, fueled by a new more transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK and the relaxation of restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Officials on Wednesday reported a record-high 7,836 cases.

“Already exhausted healthcare workers now face a tsunami of infection even greater than the first wave,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told a news conference about the new measures.

“In addition, we have a more infectious strain of the virus in our midst ... which can rapidly lead to growth well beyond previous worst-case scenarios,” he said.

A six-week lockdown in October and November last year reduced Ireland’s infection rate to the lowest in the EU, but the reopening of restaurants and shops last month and a lifting of a ban on household visits for Christmas helped give it the EU’s fastest rate.

In a bid to regain control, the Irish government on Wednesday ordered the closure of most schools and construction sites for at least three weeks, tightening a lockdown that has already closed most hospitality and retail outlets, and banned household visits.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that bars and restaurants should be prepared to be closed until the end of March, as the nation waits for the delivery of enough vaccine to control the pandemic.

“If I was running a business now, I would be thinking that it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March,” Varadkar said, adding that state support for workers would last at least until then.

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday hit an all-time high of 921, up from a peak of 881 in April last year.

“Hospitals and ICUs [intensive care units] not overwhelmed in the first wave are at serious risk of being so later this month,” Varadkar said. “We are facing into what is going to be a really dark January.”