Ireland on Wednesday announced its strictest lockdown measures since early last year, as a “tsunami” of infections caused by a new COVID-19 variant pushed hospitalizations to a record high and sparked fears the healthcare system could be overwhelmed.
Ireland’s 14-day infection rate has quadrupled in the past 10 days to 819 cases per 100,000, fueled by a new more transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK and the relaxation of restrictions ahead of Christmas.
Officials on Wednesday reported a record-high 7,836 cases.
“Already exhausted healthcare workers now face a tsunami of infection even greater than the first wave,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told a news conference about the new measures.
“In addition, we have a more infectious strain of the virus in our midst ... which can rapidly lead to growth well beyond previous worst-case scenarios,” he said.
A six-week lockdown in October and November last year reduced Ireland’s infection rate to the lowest in the EU, but the reopening of restaurants and shops last month and a lifting of a ban on household visits for Christmas helped give it the EU’s fastest rate.
In a bid to regain control, the Irish government on Wednesday ordered the closure of most schools and construction sites for at least three weeks, tightening a lockdown that has already closed most hospitality and retail outlets, and banned household visits.
Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that bars and restaurants should be prepared to be closed until the end of March, as the nation waits for the delivery of enough vaccine to control the pandemic.
“If I was running a business now, I would be thinking that it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March,” Varadkar said, adding that state support for workers would last at least until then.
The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday hit an all-time high of 921, up from a peak of 881 in April last year.
“Hospitals and ICUs [intensive care units] not overwhelmed in the first wave are at serious risk of being so later this month,” Varadkar said. “We are facing into what is going to be a really dark January.”
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown