Virus Outbreak: Japanese cheerleaders lift spirits ahead of restrictions

Reuters, TOKYO





Japanese cheerleaders yesterday danced and cheered on commuters outside a Tokyo railway station in a bid to lift spirits with the capital heading into a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s go, fight,” the four-person mask-wearing squad shouted out to passersby in front of Shimbashi Station in the chilly Tokyo morning as they waved gold pom-poms.

Head cheerleader Kumi Asazuma said that the group had been performing for more than 10 years to help energize morning commuters, but their mission had taken on new meaning during the pandemic.

Cheerleaders wearing masks dance to cheer people up in front of Shimbashi Station in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“Especially now, the spread of the coronavirus isn’t stopping, people have lost their jobs ... I think this is a period where people are really suffering a lot,” said Asazuma, 37, who works as a freelance event emcee and presenter.

“We want to deliver a smile to cheer people up. We’re doing this hoping that people can feel even a little bit better,” she said.

Cheerleaders from the group generally perform on Thursdays in Tokyo and Fridays in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, with the number of performers depending on the availability of members, as they also have jobs.

However, the group would likely have to perform remotely, posting videos on social media, during the state of emergency, she said.

About a dozen people stopped to take smartphone photographs and videos, while others watched as they filtered out from the station toward their offices.

“I think it’s wonderful what they’re doing in the current situation,” said Tomoko Tsudanuma, 48, an office worker.

“I’ll be working at home from next week and it’s hard, but I feel encouraged from watching this kind of activity.” Tsudanuma said.