Japanese cheerleaders yesterday danced and cheered on commuters outside a Tokyo railway station in a bid to lift spirits with the capital heading into a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let’s go, fight,” the four-person mask-wearing squad shouted out to passersby in front of Shimbashi Station in the chilly Tokyo morning as they waved gold pom-poms.
Head cheerleader Kumi Asazuma said that the group had been performing for more than 10 years to help energize morning commuters, but their mission had taken on new meaning during the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
“Especially now, the spread of the coronavirus isn’t stopping, people have lost their jobs ... I think this is a period where people are really suffering a lot,” said Asazuma, 37, who works as a freelance event emcee and presenter.
“We want to deliver a smile to cheer people up. We’re doing this hoping that people can feel even a little bit better,” she said.
Cheerleaders from the group generally perform on Thursdays in Tokyo and Fridays in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, with the number of performers depending on the availability of members, as they also have jobs.
However, the group would likely have to perform remotely, posting videos on social media, during the state of emergency, she said.
About a dozen people stopped to take smartphone photographs and videos, while others watched as they filtered out from the station toward their offices.
“I think it’s wonderful what they’re doing in the current situation,” said Tomoko Tsudanuma, 48, an office worker.
“I’ll be working at home from next week and it’s hard, but I feel encouraged from watching this kind of activity.” Tsudanuma said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown