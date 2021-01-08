Virus Outbreak: Tokyo area state of emergency to take effect today

AFP, TOKYO





The Japanese government yesterday declared a month-long COVID-19 state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area, as the capital reported a record surge in daily infections.

“The nationwide, rapid spread of the new coronavirus is feared to have a great impact on people’s lives and the economy,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as he announced the new restrictions, which begin today.

The measures are far less strict than the harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world, and softer than the nation’s first state of emergency last year.

A man wearing a mask walks past empty tables outside a restaurant in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Reuters

They primarily target restaurants and bars, which have been asked to stop serving alcohol by 7pm and close an hour later, with people asked to avoid nonessential outings from 8pm.

In Tokyo and three surrounding areas that petitioned the government to make the move, businesses are being urged to maximize working from home with the goal of reducing commuter traffic by 70 percent.

The minister in charge of the nation’s pandemic response earlier said that Tokyo’s medical system was “stretched thin.”

“Every day we are seeing record numbers of infections. We have a very serious sense of crisis,” Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Tokyo yesterday recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases — shattering the previous record of 1,591 logged a day earlier — but the nation’s outbreak remains comparatively small, with 3,636 deaths since the first infection was detected in January last year.

The Japanese government had been reluctant to call a state of emergency for fear of sending the economy into reverse shortly after it emerged from recession. Greater Tokyo accounts for one-third of GDP.

“A contraction of GDP in Q1 is inevitable” with the new measure, UBS Securities Japan chief economist Masamichi Adachi said. “Balancing economic and public health concerns is difficult ... it’s a very difficult situation to manage for any leader.”

Suga’s approval ratings have nosedived over his handling of the latest wave of infections — particularly his government’s controversial backing of a domestic travel campaign, despite spiking case numbers.

He has said the emergency would be more limited and focused than last year’s, despite warnings from medical experts that it might be insufficient.

Schools are not closing and major events are being permitted, with the cap for spectators revised down to 5,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is smaller.

Japanese law does not allow authorities to enforce cooperation with the requests, though the government is planning legislation permitting fines for businesses that do not comply.

Subsidies are to be offered to businesses that close early and the government could “name and shame” those that fail to do so.