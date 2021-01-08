The Japanese government yesterday declared a month-long COVID-19 state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area, as the capital reported a record surge in daily infections.
“The nationwide, rapid spread of the new coronavirus is feared to have a great impact on people’s lives and the economy,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as he announced the new restrictions, which begin today.
The measures are far less strict than the harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world, and softer than the nation’s first state of emergency last year.
Photo: Reuters
They primarily target restaurants and bars, which have been asked to stop serving alcohol by 7pm and close an hour later, with people asked to avoid nonessential outings from 8pm.
In Tokyo and three surrounding areas that petitioned the government to make the move, businesses are being urged to maximize working from home with the goal of reducing commuter traffic by 70 percent.
The minister in charge of the nation’s pandemic response earlier said that Tokyo’s medical system was “stretched thin.”
“Every day we are seeing record numbers of infections. We have a very serious sense of crisis,” Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
Tokyo yesterday recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases — shattering the previous record of 1,591 logged a day earlier — but the nation’s outbreak remains comparatively small, with 3,636 deaths since the first infection was detected in January last year.
The Japanese government had been reluctant to call a state of emergency for fear of sending the economy into reverse shortly after it emerged from recession. Greater Tokyo accounts for one-third of GDP.
“A contraction of GDP in Q1 is inevitable” with the new measure, UBS Securities Japan chief economist Masamichi Adachi said. “Balancing economic and public health concerns is difficult ... it’s a very difficult situation to manage for any leader.”
Suga’s approval ratings have nosedived over his handling of the latest wave of infections — particularly his government’s controversial backing of a domestic travel campaign, despite spiking case numbers.
He has said the emergency would be more limited and focused than last year’s, despite warnings from medical experts that it might be insufficient.
Schools are not closing and major events are being permitted, with the cap for spectators revised down to 5,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is smaller.
Japanese law does not allow authorities to enforce cooperation with the requests, though the government is planning legislation permitting fines for businesses that do not comply.
Subsidies are to be offered to businesses that close early and the government could “name and shame” those that fail to do so.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown