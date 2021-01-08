Authorities in the capital of China’s Hebei Province yesterday strengthened travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the nation reported its biggest rise in daily cases in more than five months.
Hebei, which on Tuesday entered a “wartime mode,” accounted for 51 of the 52 cases reported by China’s National Health Commission yesterday. That compared with 20 cases reported in the province, which surrounds Beijing, a day earlier.
Authorities in Shijiazhuang, Hebei’s capital, have launched mass testing drives and banned gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Chinese state television reported that the city has now banned passengers from entering its main railway station.
The city previously required travelers to present a negative nucleic acid COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of boarding a train or airplane in the province.
Total new COVID-19 cases for all of China yesterday stood at 63, compared with 32 a day earlier, marking the biggest rise in daily cases since 127 cases were reported on July 30 last year.
The number of asymptomatic patients, who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease, but had yet to develop any symptoms, also rose to 79 from 64 a day earlier.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in China since the outbreak first started in Wuhan in late 2019 stood at 87,278 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
In Liaoning Province’s Dalian, which has also reported infections this week, residents in medium or high-risk areas have been barred from leaving the city.
Residents in other areas were told to refrain from unnecessary trips out of Dalian.
Authorities in Guangdong Province late on Wednesday reported a patient infected with a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 first reported in South Africa.
Some scientists are concerned that COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out might not be able to protect against the variant because of certain mutations that have been observed.
