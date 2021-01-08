Virus Outbreak: PRC health expert defends virus delay

PANDEMIC UNLEASHED: It was not until Jan. 20 last year that China confirmed COVID-19 could be passed among humans; by then the situation had spiraled out of control

Bloomberg





One of China’s top scientists has defended the nation’s delays in raising a global alarm in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying officials were initially unsure whether the pathogen was infectious among humans because close contacts of the first patients did not appear to fall sick.

After the mysterious pneumonia cluster emerged in Wuhan, Chinese experts quarantined 700 close contacts of the first patients — including 400 medical workers that tended to them — but none showed signs of illness, said Liang Wannian (梁萬年), a senior official at China’s National Health Commission who oversaw the nation’s COVID-19 response until September last year.

This led experts to hold off on concluding the coronavirus was transmissible among humans, he said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News in Beijing on Tuesday.

“At the beginning of January, none of the two dozen cases — and later increased to four dozens — fit those criteria,” Liang said. “Our call at the time was that there was no clear evidence for human-to-human transmission.”

It was not until Jan. 20 that China confirmed the coronavirus could be passed among humans, after some of the medical staff became infected. By then, the situation had spiraled out of control: Days later, Wuhan and Hubei Province were forced into a draconian lockdown as infections surged and hospitals became overwhelmed.

China has faced heavy criticism for those lost days. The initial downplaying of the severity of the pathogen’s threat allowed COVID-19 to rapidly leap across borders and become a pandemic that has infected more than 87.22 million people and killed more than 1.88 million.

It is now understood that many COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, which could have accounted for why quarantined close contacts of those first patients did not seem to fall ill.

Liang’s comments are the most detailed public statements yet from top Chinese officials at the time describing circumstances at the start of the pandemic.

However, some governments acted much faster than Beijing.

Taiwan dodged a major outbreak by imposing border controls and other strict curbs in January last year.

Taiwanese health officials visited Wuhan early on and noticed that some among the first patients had no relation to the wet market suspected as the place where people were getting infected. This led them to conclude human-to-human transmission was occurring.

Faced with global acrimony, Beijing has sought to shift the narrative over the pandemic’s origins, with state media and government officials pushing the possibility that the pathogen did not emerge solely in China.

Liang, a public health veteran who also oversaw Beijing’s response to the SARS outbreak in 2003, echoed that theory.

He said that while much speculation focused on wild animals at the market serving as an intermediary host to the coronavirus that was passed to humans, most of the earliest patients were merchants selling seafood there.

“Our hypothesis was that they were mostly selling animals or meats, but that wasn’t the case,” Liang said. “We need to study where the virus at the Huanan Seafood Market came from: Is it from animals or from other goods transported through cold chain or carried in by people? The market is probably not at the beginning of the chain.”

The lack of any definitive solutions to the mystery has fed into the political divisions created by the pandemic, particularly between China and the US.

Washington has claimed that COVID-19 was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many coronaviruses have been studied — a scenario Liang said had “zero percent” chance of being true.

Beijing’s actions have not helped dispel the mistrust.

Representatives and scientists from the WHO visited Wuhan in January and February last year, but were barred from entering the Wuhan market to conduct investigations.

The difficulties have continued, with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday saying that Beijing has delayed the arrival of experts sent to China to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

Chinese officials have not yet finalized permission to allow the WHO team to enter the nation, despite months of negotiations and planning.

Liang said in the interview that the WHO’s investigation would “begin very soon.”

Among the work to be done would be analyzing the data and samples taken from the market in Wuhan early last year, before it was thoroughly disinfected.

Liang, who left his job at the commission in September and joined the Vanke School of Public Health at Tsinghua University in Beijing, rejected assertions that the nation has not been forthcoming enough.

Yet he acknowledged that a lack of international exposure among many of China’s public health and clinical physicians can get in the way of effective communication.

“We should step up efforts to cultivate talents and capabilities to familiarize them with international rules, and enable them to communicate” and be better understood, Liang said.