Dozens of mountaineers have converged on Pakistan’s mighty K2 peak, vying to conquer one of the world’s last major climbing challenges — reaching the summit in winter.
Four teams with about 60 climbers and Sherpas between them have begun climbing the world’s second-highest peak — known as the “savage mountain” — where winds can blow at more than 200kph and temperatures drop to minus-60°C.
Since the first attempt in 1987-1988, only a handful of winter expeditions have been made on the 8,611m mountain in the Karakoram massif on the Chinese border. None of them have reached higher than 7,650m.
Photo: AFP
Even in summer, almost one in six climbers who attempt the summit die, and since the first success in 1954 only 450 people have managed it — compared with more than 6,000 who have scaled Mount Everest.
Lockdowns and travel bans sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic mean the summer climbing season last year was a washout in Pakistan and other popular climbing destinations in the region, such as Nepal.
“People had plans for the year, but they couldn’t go anywhere,” said Dutch mountaineer Arnold Coster, who is helping to lead one of the expeditions. “So we’ve been kind of jobless for a year and now lots of people want to do something.”
Although Pakistan is still battling more than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases per day, the country has reopened.
Throughout last month, the teams flew into the northern town of Skardu and trekked over the Baltoro Glacier to reach base camp, from where they would begin the ascent — an expedition that could take up to two-and-a-half months depending on the weather.
K2 is set among some of the most breathtaking landscapes the world has to offer — and some of the most dangerous.
“Multiple factors must fall in line for anyone to have a chance of summiting,” said climbing coach Alan Arnette, who points to altitude sickness, avalanches and landslides — as well as egos — as potential pitfalls.
Coster’s expedition, organized by Nepalese company Seven Summit Treks, stands out with its supersize team of about 20 clients of varying experience and about 30 support staff.
Together, they would have to accommodate differing ambitions, including those who do not want the help of Sherpas or oxygen.
“We have a lot of different people with different ideas. For us, as leaders, it’s difficult to manage, but from a manpower point of view, if people work together, we have a bigger chance,” Coster said.
Climbers spend days going up and down attaching ropes to the mountain to help them reach the top and also acclimatize to the thinning air — particularly tiring work for small groups.
One trekker has already been airlifted from base camp because of a pre-existing health condition, the company said.
Mingma Gyalje has climbed 13 of the highest peaks, but failed to reach the K2 summit last winter.
This year, he is heading an all-Nepalese team of three experienced Sherpas.
Gyalje is a contender to summit this time, better prepared for the cold after his harsh lesson last year — but concerned about sharing a crowded mountainside with other teams.
“I don’t feel like it’s a good sign having so many people, too many clients,” he said. “It puts pressure on the staff, because there are people in the team who don’t want to go back without reaching the summit.”
Many mountaineers shared the same concerns, fearing some of the climbers are not sufficiently prepared.
Of the other two expeditions, one is led by Nirmal Purja, a star Nepalese climber and former British special forces member who has set his team of six apart with a plan to paraglide off the summit.
With so many people on K2 this winter, the chances are good that at least one person would reach the top, Arnette said.
“However, almost everything must go practically perfect,” he said. “And that rarely happens on an 8,000m peak, much less on K2.”
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown