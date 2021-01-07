US president-elect Joe Biden has been urged to scrap a “devastating” migration program that activists say has exposed tens of thousands of asylum seekers — many of them children — to violence, abduction and rape in some of the world’s most dangerous cities.
US President Donald Trump’s administration created the “Remain in Mexico” program in January 2019 in an effort to deter asylum seekers trying to enter the US through its southern border.
The initiative — officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — stipulated that asylum seekers would have to await their court hearings in Mexican border towns such as Ciudad Juarez, Mexicali and Matamoros, and not in the US as before.
However, activists say that exposed highly vulnerable migrants, mostly from Central and South America, to physical harm and illness in unfamiliar and dangerous surroundings with some of the highest murder rates on Earth.
In a report published yesterday, Human Rights Watch described how Trump’s policy “needlessly and foreseeably exposed [asylum seekers] to considerable risk of serious harm.”
The group said that those interviewed for its report, including children, “described rape or attempted rape and other sexual assault, abduction for ransom, extortion, armed robbery, and other crimes committed against them.”
“In some cases, Mexican immigration officers or police committed these crimes,” the group said.
Michael Garcia Bochenek, senior counsel to the children’s rights division of Human Rights Watch, said that its researchers had heard “really devastating” testimony from asylum seekers about their plight back in Mexico.
He said that the interviews had left him impressed with the resilience of those affected, but “completely devastated about what the US government was doing to people.”
“The really shocking thing given the consistent reports of really, really serious risk to people who are placed in the MPP — or returned to Mexico after attending hearings in the US — is that US authorities have continued to place people in the MPP, including through the [COVID-19] pandemic, and have consistently refused to pull people out of the [program] when they present proof of these harms,” Bochenek said.
“I can’t help drawing parallels to other contexts that I’ve seen,” he said, citing Australia’s longer-lasting offshore detention scheme.
“There’s a similarity there. The offloading of people who are only traveling to a country to seek safety — and not only offloading them, but deliberately, or at least knowingly subjecting them to harm,” he said.
Trump defended policies such as Remain in Mexico — which has sent more than 69,000 people back over the border, sometimes into ramshackle refugee camps — as a way to protect US citizens from “thugs” and “bad hombres.”
Biden has pledged to scrap the program but, apparently wary of triggering a sudden surge of border arrivals, members of his transition team have sought to lower expectations that they will do so immediately.
In an interview with the Spanish language news agency Efe, Biden’s Domestic Policy Council nominee, Susan Rice, said: “Migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on day one. It will not.”
Biden’s national security adviser nominee, Jake Sullivan, told Efe that Remain in Mexico had “been a disaster from the start, and has led to a humanitarian crisis in northern Mexico, but putting the new policy into practice will take time.”
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next