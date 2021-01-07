No charges for white officer who shot black man in back

AP, KENOSHA, Wisconsin





A Wisconsin prosecutor on Tuesday declined to file charges against a white police officer who shot a black man in the back in Kenosha, concluding he could not disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared the man would stab him.

The decision, met with swift criticism from civil rights advocates and some public officials, threatened to reignite protests that rocked the city after the Aug. 23 shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, called the decision “further evidence that our work is not done,” and called for people to work together for equity.

A man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday raises his fist while family and supporters of Jacob Blake hold a news conference following the announcement by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley that no charges would be filed against officer Rusten Sheskey for the shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 last year. Photo: AFP

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is black, was more pointed.

“I wish I could say that I’m shocked. It’s another instance in a string of misapplications of justice,” he wrote on Twitter

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a vehicle.

Officer Rusten Sheskey said that he “feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife” as he tried to stop Blake from fleeing the scene.

“I do not believe the state ... would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available,” Graveley said.

The shooting of Blake, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism.

Blake family members expressed anger over the charging decision.

“This is going to impact this city and this state and this nation for many years to come,” said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle.

“Unless the people rise up and do what they’re supposed to do. This is a government for the people by the people, correct? We talk about this constitution everybody’s supposed to be so committed to, and yet we stand in the state that has the most convictions of African Americans in the US. So they’re weighing heavy on one side of justice, but they’re allowing police officers to rain down terror on our communities. It’s injust,” he said.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Jacob Blake’s family, said in a statement that the decision “further destroys trust in our justice system” and that he would proceed with a lawsuit.

In a tweet later, he questioned whether Jacob Blake threatened Sheskey with a knife, saying “nowhere does the video footage show a knife extended and aimed to establish the requisite intent.”

A federal civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting is still under way.

Matthew Krueger, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said that the US Department of Justice would make its own charging decision.

Kenosha, a city of 100,000 on the Wisconsin-Illinois border, braced for renewed protests ahead of the charges, with concrete barricades and metal fencing surrounding the county courthouse, plywood protecting many businesses and the mayor granted power to impose curfews.

Evers activated 500 Wisconsin US National Guard troops to assist.

As temperatures dipped near freezing on Tuesday evening, about 20 protesters gathered and marched in an area north of downtown, chanting “No justice, no peace.”

About 15 vehicles, some honking their horns, followed.

Vaun Mayer, a 33-year-old activist from Milwaukee drove to Kenosha to protest.

He said that he did not expect the officer to be charged, calling Graveley’s decision just the latest in a line of prosecutors failing to charge police officers in Wisconsin.

“We’re used to this and we didn’t expect anything different than this,” he said.