Trump orders ban on more Chinese apps

With the end of his term looming, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a crusade against Chinese apps, branding them a threat to US national security.

Trump ordered a ban on transactions involving Alipay, WeChat Pay and other apps linked to Chinese companies, saying that they could route user information to the government in Beijing.

The executive order is to take effect in 45 days, just weeks after Trump is replaced in the White House by US president-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Clockwise from top left, icons for Alipay, Tencent QQ, WeChat, CamScanner, VMate, WPS Office and SHAREit are displayed on a smartphone in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

A senior administration official said that the order and its implementation have not been discussed with the “potential incoming Biden administration.”

The move by Trump comes after previous executive orders aimed at banning TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, were derailed by court rulings indicating Trump overstepped his legal authority.

The apps targeted by the new ban were chosen because of the extremely high number of downloads, which meant tens of millions of users could be at risk of having their data harvested, the administration official said.

“We are trying to articulate to the world and take steps to stop the encroachment of China’s big data strategy — photos, text messages, phone calls to parents — from being fed into this mass tool for global oppression,” the official said.

Trump’s order calls for the secretary of commerce to review and assess what further apps should be included in the ban.

It specifically names Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay and WPS Office.

Alipay and Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

The executive order leaves it to the US secretary of commerce to recommend which kinds or transactions with apps to prevent and how.

“Not earlier than 45 days after the date of this order, the secretary shall identify the transactions and persons that develop or control the Chinese connected software application,” the order states.

The Trump administration last week appealed a federal court ruling which allows TikTok to keep operating in the US despite a move to block the popular social media application on national security grounds.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government, saying that it stores user information on servers in the US and Singapore.