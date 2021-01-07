A disgruntled former employee went on a New Year’s Eve rampage at a Mercedes plant in Spain, smashing up about 50 new people carriers with a stolen digger, police said on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old suspect stole an bulldozer, then drove 21km to the Mercedes plant in Vitoria in the Basque Country where he smashed through the entrance, police said.
“He used the bulldozer to attack 50 people carriers that were in the parking lot,” a spokesman for the Basque regional police said of the incident, which happened at dawn on New Year’s Eve.
Inaki Andres Lozares, a union representative at the Mercedes plant, gave a higher number, saying that 69 vehicles were damaged.
Mercedes officials cited in local media estimated the damage cost up to 5 million euros (US$2.5 million).
In one image published by local media, at least one people carrier could be seen precariously perched on top of another, while others were badly dented.
Police said that the man was a former employee.
Lozares said the employee had left the factory at the end of 2017, but obviously still felt “some frustration, not only with the management, but with the employees.”
“He also tried to enter the factory floor” with the digger, he said.
